Anass Zaroury Burnley absence explained as Vincent Kompany provides injury update ahead of Chelsea
The winger was left out of the Clarets’ squad on Tuesday night for the 2-1 win against Luton Town, sparking concerns he may have picked up a knock.
But speaking ahead of this weekend’s return to Turf Moor, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has revealed the 22-year-old is fit and raring to go.
“Yeah, [he’s available],” Kompany said.
“I think where we’re at now, we have a lot of players who are of a similar level, which is a good thing by the way, so sometimes we might have to leave one player out and bring them back in and then leave another player out.
“We always try and start with the XI we feel is the best suited to win a game, but behind that there are a lot of players of a similar level which might mean you see a few changes without meaning more than that.”
Burnley return to action just four days after a bruising encounter at Kenilworth Road which saw Kompany’s men pick up their first league win of the campaign.
When asked if his squad came through the fixture unscathed, Kompany said: “Mostly. I think we’re still assessing so over the next 24 hours we’ll find out more.”
Elsewhere, Hjalmar Ekdal, Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi all remain sidelined.
As for Chelsea, Moises Caicedo is expected to be fit despite picking up a slight knock during the 2-0 win against Fulham on Monday night.
Mykhailo Mudryk also suffered a thigh injury during that game and the full extent of the setback is not currently known.
Ben Chilwell is out until December with a hamstring injury, while Malo Gusto remains suspended. Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana are among those also still unavailable.