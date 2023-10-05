News you can trust since 1877
Anass Zaroury Burnley absence explained as Vincent Kompany provides injury update ahead of Chelsea

Anass Zaroury is available for selection for Burnley’s upcoming league game against Chelsea.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:27 BST
The winger was left out of the Clarets’ squad on Tuesday night for the 2-1 win against Luton Town, sparking concerns he may have picked up a knock.

But speaking ahead of this weekend’s return to Turf Moor, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has revealed the 22-year-old is fit and raring to go.

“Yeah, [he’s available],” Kompany said.

“I think where we’re at now, we have a lot of players who are of a similar level, which is a good thing by the way, so sometimes we might have to leave one player out and bring them back in and then leave another player out.

“We always try and start with the XI we feel is the best suited to win a game, but behind that there are a lot of players of a similar level which might mean you see a few changes without meaning more than that.”

Burnley return to action just four days after a bruising encounter at Kenilworth Road which saw Kompany’s men pick up their first league win of the campaign.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Anass Zaroury of Burnley arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Anass Zaroury of Burnley arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Anass Zaroury of Burnley arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

When asked if his squad came through the fixture unscathed, Kompany said: “Mostly. I think we’re still assessing so over the next 24 hours we’ll find out more.”

Elsewhere, Hjalmar Ekdal, Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi all remain sidelined.

As for Chelsea, Moises Caicedo is expected to be fit despite picking up a slight knock during the 2-0 win against Fulham on Monday night.

Mykhailo Mudryk also suffered a thigh injury during that game and the full extent of the setback is not currently known.

Ben Chilwell is out until December with a hamstring injury, while Malo Gusto remains suspended. Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana are among those also still unavailable.

