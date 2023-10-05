Burnley's Darko Churlinov called up for international duty after recovery from recent health scare

Burnley’s Darko Churlinov has been called up for international duty following his return to full health.

The winger hasn’t made a competitive appearance in six months after being hospitalised with suspected blood poisoning.

At the start of June, the boss of the winger’s international side, North Macedonia, revealed the 23-year-old had been rushed to hospital in Belgrade after contracting suspected blood poisoning.

It was later revealed Churlinov was subsequently flown back to the UK to be treated at a Manchester clinic.

Speaking at the end of August, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany revealed Churlinov had fought his way back to full health.

“It’s really, really positive,” he said.

“We expected the worst in terms of being a long, long time off the pitch but his recovery has been close to miraculous.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Darko Churlinov of Burnley inspects the pitch prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Burnley at Bet365 Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

“I can’t give you a time yet, but if it keeps evolving as it is now he’s going to come back to full fitness.

“Hopefully by the time you ask the same question next month I can change my answer.”

Since then, Churlinov has returned to training and featured for the club’s Under-21 side last weekend.

He can’t, however, feature for Burnley’s first-team having been left out of the club’s official 25-man Premier League squad.

Churlinov could make his first competitive outing since April for his country though having been called up to the North Macedonian squad.

“I am happy that he is ready to join the national team,” the nation’s head coach Blagoja Milevski said.

North Macedonia, who are part of England’s Euro 2024 qualifying group, take on Ukraine and Armenia during the upcoming international break.