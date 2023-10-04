Burnley's survival odds after Luton Town win compared to Bournemouth, Everton, Sheffield United & Wolves - gallery
Burnley claimed their first Premier League win of the season at the seventh attempt on Tuesday night with a much-needed 2-1 victory against Luton Town.
Substitute Jacob Bruun Larsen struck an unstoppable drive into the top corner as Vincent Kompany’s men recorded a 2-1 win at Kenilworth Road.
The result moved the Clarets up to 18th, having taken four points from their opening seven games.
But how has the result impacted on their survival odds? We take a look here by collating data from 25+ bookmakers to determine who is most likely to go down...
1 / 3