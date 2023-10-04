News you can trust since 1877
Burnley's survival odds after Luton Town win compared to Bournemouth, Everton, Sheffield United & Wolves - gallery

Burnley claimed their first Premier League win of the season at the seventh attempt on Tuesday night with a much-needed 2-1 victory against Luton Town.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:18 BST

Substitute Jacob Bruun Larsen struck an unstoppable drive into the top corner as Vincent Kompany’s men recorded a 2-1 win at Kenilworth Road.

The result moved the Clarets up to 18th, having taken four points from their opening seven games.

But how has the result impacted on their survival odds? We take a look here by collating data from 25+ bookmakers to determine who is most likely to go down...

LUTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 3: Connor Roberts of Burnley celebrates with team mates during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Burnley FC at Kenilworth Road on October 3, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

1. Up and running

LUTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 3: Connor Roberts of Burnley celebrates with team mates during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Burnley FC at Kenilworth Road on October 3, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

66/1

2. West Ham

66/1 Photo: Harriet Lander

20/1

3. Crystal Palace

20/1 Photo: Ash Donelon

14/1

4. Brentford

14/1 Photo: Michael Regan

