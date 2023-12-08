Vincent Kompany provides Lyle Foster update amid Burnley striker's break over mental health
Burnley revealed at the start of November that Foster would be taking a break from football to receive specialist treatment for his mental wellbeing.
The 23-year-old has subsequently missed Burnley’s last seven games in all competitions, with his last appearance coming against Brentford in October.
Prior to that, the South African international had scored three times in his first 10 appearances of the season.
Following yesterday’s news that Luca Koleosho is to be sidelined for the next few months with a serious knee injury, the Clarets are now arguably without their two best players.
Providing an update on Foster’s condition, Kompany said: “Lyle is making good progress.
“You talk about two players at this level [Foster and Koleosho] where every detail and all the margins count.
“It could be better, but we will recover both players and when both players are ready to go again, we will benefit from them being Burnley players.”
Putting a timeframe on Foster’s return is difficult, with the club’s priority to ensure the striker remains in the best headspace possible.
“I just know that he is getting good care and he’s in a better place than he was four weeks ago now,” Kompany added.
“Let’s put it this way, the best I can say is that I’m hopeful it won’t be too long before he’s able to come and help us again.”