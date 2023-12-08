Vincent Kompany provides Lyle Foster update amid Burnley striker's break over mental health

Vincent Kompany has revealed Lyle Foster is making good progress and hopes it won’t be “too long” until the striker is back available.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 23-year-old has subsequently missed Burnley’s last seven games in all competitions, with his last appearance coming against Brentford in October.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to that, the South African international had scored three times in his first 10 appearances of the season.

Following yesterday’s news that Luca Koleosho is to be sidelined for the next few months with a serious knee injury, the Clarets are now arguably without their two best players.

Providing an update on Foster’s condition, Kompany said: “Lyle is making good progress.

“You talk about two players at this level [Foster and Koleosho] where every detail and all the margins count.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Lyle Foster of Burnley in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It could be better, but we will recover both players and when both players are ready to go again, we will benefit from them being Burnley players.”

Putting a timeframe on Foster’s return is difficult, with the club’s priority to ensure the striker remains in the best headspace possible.

“I just know that he is getting good care and he’s in a better place than he was four weeks ago now,” Kompany added.