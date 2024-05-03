Vincent Kompany provides Luca Koleosho injury update ahead of Burnley's clash against Newcastle United
The winger has been on the sidelines since early December after he was forced to undergo knee surgery.
Kompany hinted a couple of weeks ago the 19-year-old could make his long-awaited return, but as yet he remains out of action.
As it stands, he’s the only player with a question mark over their availability for this weekend’s crunch encounter against Newcastle United.
“There’s no update at the moment,” Kompany said when asked about Koleosho.
“He was in the building with a smile today [Thursday] so I don’t need to ask the medical staff what that means. He looks like he was in a good place today.
“But we’re running out of time so we’ll see. There’s no further update.”
Elsewhere, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond remain sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.
As for Newcastle, Fabian Schar is a doubt after feeling his hamstring against Sheffield United last time out, but Miguel Almiron is back in training.
Former Clarets Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier are both sidelined alongside the likes of Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Sandro Tonali and Joe Willock.
Burnley, who have lost just one of their last eight, know they must maintain that good run when they face Eddie Howe’s side on Saturday if they’re to take their fight against relegation down to the final day.
The side they’re chasing, Nottingham Forest, play bottom side Sheffield United.
