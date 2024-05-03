Vincent Kompany provides Luca Koleosho injury update ahead of Burnley's clash against Newcastle United

Luca Koleosho continues to make good progress in his recovery from long-term injury but the Burnley winger faces a race against time to feature again this season.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 3rd May 2024, 08:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany pinpoints one aspect of Josh Cullen's game that goe...

The winger has been on the sidelines since early December after he was forced to undergo knee surgery.

Kompany hinted a couple of weeks ago the 19-year-old could make his long-awaited return, but as yet he remains out of action.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As it stands, he’s the only player with a question mark over their availability for this weekend’s crunch encounter against Newcastle United.

“There’s no update at the moment,” Kompany said when asked about Koleosho.

“He was in the building with a smile today [Thursday] so I don’t need to ask the medical staff what that means. He looks like he was in a good place today.

“But we’re running out of time so we’ll see. There’s no further update.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Luca Koleosho of Burnley controls the ball whilst under pressure from Nelson Semedo and Hwang Hee-Chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley FC at Molineux on December 05, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Luca Koleosho of Burnley controls the ball whilst under pressure from Nelson Semedo and Hwang Hee-Chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley FC at Molineux on December 05, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Luca Koleosho of Burnley controls the ball whilst under pressure from Nelson Semedo and Hwang Hee-Chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley FC at Molineux on December 05, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond remain sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

As for Newcastle, Fabian Schar is a doubt after feeling his hamstring against Sheffield United last time out, but Miguel Almiron is back in training.

Former Clarets Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier are both sidelined alongside the likes of Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Sandro Tonali and Joe Willock.

Burnley, who have lost just one of their last eight, know they must maintain that good run when they face Eddie Howe’s side on Saturday if they’re to take their fight against relegation down to the final day.

The side they’re chasing, Nottingham Forest, play bottom side Sheffield United.

Related topics:Newcastle UnitedBurnleyFabian ScharSheffield United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.