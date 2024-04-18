Beyer, Al-Dakhil and Koleosho: Burnley injury update ahead of crucial Sheffield United clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beyer hasn’t featured for the Clarets in 2024 having picked up an injury during the defeat to Aston Villa at the end of December.

Kompany had previously suggested Beyer was close to making his return, but it appears he’s suffered a setback in his recovery which means he won’t be seen in a Burnley shirt until next season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Al-Dakhil, meanwhile, hasn’t featured since suffering an injury in the game against Manchester City at the end of January.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s must-win clash against bottom side Sheffield United, Kompany all but confirmed they will be ruled out of Burnley’s remaining fixtures.

He said: “Jordan and Ameen I think with five games left, I think it’s fair to assume it’s unlikely we won’t see them again this season – other than if there’s a miracle.

“Their recoveries will be more geared to having them 100 per cent fit for next season.”

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Luca Koleosho of Burnley controls the ball whilst under pressure from Nelson Semedo and Hwang Hee-Chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley FC at Molineux on December 05, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a more positive note, Koleosho could still play some part this season after undergoing surgery on a serious knee injury.

The winger, who was arguably Burnley’s best performer during the first half of the season, picked up the issue during the game against Wolves at the start of December.

“Luca is doing well,” Kompany said.

When asked if we could still see him this season, Kompany said with a wry smile: “Potentially.”

Dara O’Shea is back available for the Clarets after serving his one-match ban during last week’s 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He could replace Hjalmar Ekdal, who performed well on a rare start but did hobble off midway through the second-half.

Assistant Craig Bellamy did, however, confirm after the Brighton game that Ekdal was fine and it was simple a case of fatigue.

Elsewhere, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond both remain sidelined.

Burnley face a Sheffield United side this weekend that have a number of injury complaints.