'Inexperienced': Craig Bellamy discusses Burnley's lack of a cutting edge in the final third

The Clarets’ performances have improved in recent weeks, losing just one of their last six, but it could well be too little, too late with Vincent Kompany’s men six points adrift of safety with only five games remaining.

But those results could well have been even better had Burnley shown more of a ruthless touch in front of goal.

As Bellamy admits, the Clarets have had no problems progressing the ball into dangerous areas, but once they get to the opposition’s 18-yard box they struggle to carve open clear-cut opportunities.

“If you watch how we’re able to get to the final third, we get there quite comfortably. That’s due to the players’ ability,” Burnley’s number two said.

“But just that final bit, and the two penalty boxes, that’s what really makes you that top level. That’s why people are paying £80m to £100m for those types of players.

“It’s a little bit different in football now where there’s people spending that on midfielders, but that difference maker, that real quality, that’s what your real top end player is.

Burnley's Welsh assistant manager Craig Bellamy

“We’re young. I remember my first season in the Premier League, it was difficult. I was a waste of money and the next year I won the PFA Young Player of the Year, so it can change.

“Sometimes you have to work that bit harder in the Premier League to get your opportunity, sometimes a touch you’re not going to get, you need to hit it first time. It’s all part of the learning.

“We are the youngest team in this league due to where we’re at and the position we’re in, we don’t have the money to go and buy proven top players. We’re not that type of club. That’s not a problem either.