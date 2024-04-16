Maxime Esteve discusses start to life at Burnley following January move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The centre-back has featured in every game since joining on loan from Montpellier, making 10 appearances from the start and one off the bench.

The 21-year-old, whose loan deal is set to become permanent at the end of the season, has already become a firm fans’ favourite among the Clarets faithful.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That feeling is very much mutual, says the Frenchman, who is enjoying his taste of Premier League football.

“I like so much the city, just the weather is not the best! But the coach and the staff is really fantastic,” he told Clarets+.

“I’ve progressed from January until now. I have so much responsibility and I learn so many things here.

“I love so much the club, the fans, I am very, very happy here.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Maxime Esteve of Burnley challenges Simon Adingra of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on April 13, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Esteve was speaking after Burnley squandered another good chance to record three points after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton on Saturday.

The Clarets opened the scoring 14 minutes from time through Josh Brownhill only to be pegged back five minutes later courtesy of Arijanet Muric’s bizarre own goal.

“It’s very cruel,” Esteve said. “We give so much power and energy to the game. The guys are very disappointed because the game is cruel.

“It’s very difficult for us to continue after this game but it’s football, we just have to try another game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had opportunities to score. In another game, David [Fofana] scores, Jacob [Bruun Larsen] scores. All confidence on the guys and the team.”

Had Burnley held on for the win, they would now be just four points adrift of safety heading into Saturday’s clash against bottom side Sheffield United.

While Vincent Kompany’s men face an uphill battle to overturn the odds, Esteve insists Burnley aren’t about to give in anytime soon.

“We fight. It’s the last five games so we fight, fight and fight,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important to keep the mentality together. The guys have been very good in training and we give so much power, so much mentality.