Craig Bellamy leaps to Aro Muric's defence after Burnley goalkeeper's costly error in Brighton draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a tight and edgy encounter at Turf Moor, the Clarets finally broke the deadlock when Josh Brownhill capitalised on a weak back pass to give his side a priceless lead.

But that lead lasted for just five minutes, with Brighton levelling in bizarre circumstances when Muric allowed Sander Berge’s back pass to go under his boot and into the back of his net.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the second time in as many games that a Muric error has cost the Clarets after the stopper’s gaffe against Everton last week.

While naturally disappointed not to hold on for what would have been a valuable three points, Bellamy – who was on media duties in the absence of Vincent Kompany, who served his one-match touchline ban – remained pleased with Burnley’s efforts.

“We played really well,” he said.

“We’re all fully aware of the qualities of Brighton, they have an outstanding manager with outstanding players, they’ve proven that for the last year and a bit now.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Craig Bellamy, Assistant Manager of Burnley, speaks to Vitinho of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on April 13, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“But we played well, especially in the first-half. We had good opportunities and should have scored, so coming in at half-time we were a little bit disappointed that we weren’t 1 or 2-0 up, but that can be football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the second-half, the way they manipulate the ball, the way they move the ball, the way they’re ready for the second ball, we just had to keep the intensity because we knew we were using a lot of energy, so we knew we had to keep the ball to be able to recover.

“The game was a tough game all round. We got ourselves into a good position 1-0 up and you’re hoping you can see the three points out, but it wasn’t the case and we end up with a point so that’s that.”

Despite the costly error, which maintains Burnley’s six-point gap to safety, Bellamy had nothing but praise for Muric.

“It’s us. It’s not his mistake, it’s our mistake,” he said. “Do you call it a mistake? I don’t know. It’s how we play. We’re not going to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s scored goals for us doing what he does, so it’s one of those. It’s not an issue. You might find it more of an issue, but honestly I don’t. I really don’t.

“It’s how we like to play football. It might not be for everyone. We’re not here to please everyone, but we believe in this way of football.

“Maybe I’m being naive or maybe I’m the one believing in rainbows and unicorns and it’s actually gone to my head, but at the same time I have no issue with it. It’s top.

“Get the ball again, look for the pass again. Did you see the save he made in the last minute? It’s top. That to me is a goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all make mistakes. Anyone in this room, anyone anywhere makes mistakes. It’s how you respond from it.