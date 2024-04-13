Burnley player ratings vs Brighton as one 8/10 and one 4/10 dished out - gallery

Arijanet Muric’s gaffe denied Burnley the chance to record a priceless three points against Brighton.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 13th Apr 2024, 17:32 BST

The Clarets broke the deadlock late on through Josh Brownhill following this tight and edgy encounter at Turf Moor.

But, for the second week running, Muric cost his side with a real horror moment, allowing Sander Berge’s back pass to go under his boot and into the back of the net.

In being held to a 1-1 draw, Burnley remain six points adrift of safety with only five games remaining.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

His second error in as many games cost Burnley a huge three points. Got his technique all wrong from Berge’s back pass.

1. Arijanet Muric - 4/10

His second error in as many games cost Burnley a huge three points. Got his technique all wrong from Berge’s back pass. Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Supported well down the right flank and got into some good areas. Needed to be careful not to commit too many fouls with his hands though.

2. Lorenz Assignon - 6/10

Supported well down the right flank and got into some good areas. Needed to be careful not to commit too many fouls with his hands though. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
An excellent display on a rare start. Often the last line of defence but made a number of key blocks and interceptions. Real shame he came off injured.

3. Hjalmar Ekdal - 8/10

An excellent display on a rare start. Often the last line of defence but made a number of key blocks and interceptions. Real shame he came off injured. Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Made some key blocks, including the vital interception to deny Simon Adingra. His pace is a huge asset to make recoveries.

4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10

Made some key blocks, including the vital interception to deny Simon Adingra. His pace is a huge asset to make recoveries. Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyBrightonJosh BrownhillSander BergeTurf Moor

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.