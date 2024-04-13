The Clarets broke the deadlock late on through Josh Brownhill following this tight and edgy encounter at Turf Moor.
But, for the second week running, Muric cost his side with a real horror moment, allowing Sander Berge’s back pass to go under his boot and into the back of the net.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Arijanet Muric - 4/10
His second error in as many games cost Burnley a huge three points. Got his technique all wrong from Berge’s back pass. Photo: Gareth Copley
2. Lorenz Assignon - 6/10
Supported well down the right flank and got into some good areas. Needed to be careful not to commit too many fouls with his hands though. Photo: Matt McNulty
3. Hjalmar Ekdal - 8/10
An excellent display on a rare start. Often the last line of defence but made a number of key blocks and interceptions. Real shame he came off injured. Photo: Gareth Copley
4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10
Made some key blocks, including the vital interception to deny Simon Adingra. His pace is a huge asset to make recoveries. Photo: Gareth Copley
