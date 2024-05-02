Burnley boss Vincent Kompany pinpoints one aspect of Josh Cullen's game that goes under the radar
The 28-year-old has played a leading role in Burnley’s resurgence in form, which has seen them lose just one of their last eight games.
After being dropped earlier in the season, the Republic of Ireland international has been a mainstay of Kompany’s starting XI since being reinstated at the start of March.
Cullen has struck up an impressive partnership with Sander Berge in the centre of the park, with the pair dominating the midfield during Burnley’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United last weekend.
While Cullen has rightly earned plenty of plaudits for his performances over the last few weeks, Kompany still believes there is one aspect of his game that goes under the radar.
He said: “Because of where we are, I don’t think anyone will ever appreciate his football brain to its fullest.
“In a league of virtually cyborgs where everyone is 6ft 3ins and can do everything, running in behind, coming to feet, duels, headers, everything, he’s just in the middle of all these giants and he’s just smarter than everyone, quicker to the ball, still able to play because he has to play with one touch, he can’t just dribble out of pressure.
“That side of his game, I’ve witnessed his development for five years and if you had told me four or five years ago this is where he’d be playing, I’m not sure too many would have backed him to do that.
“When you start understanding the mentality of people, anything is possible.”
