Burnley boss Vincent Kompany pinpoints one aspect of Josh Cullen's game that goes under the radar

Vincent Kompany believes Burnley’s Josh Cullen deserves more appreciation for his “football brain”.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd May 2024, 08:18 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 08:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Burnley v Newcastle United team news: 11 to miss out through injury, four doubts...

The 28-year-old has played a leading role in Burnley’s resurgence in form, which has seen them lose just one of their last eight games.

After being dropped earlier in the season, the Republic of Ireland international has been a mainstay of Kompany’s starting XI since being reinstated at the start of March.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cullen has struck up an impressive partnership with Sander Berge in the centre of the park, with the pair dominating the midfield during Burnley’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United last weekend.

While Cullen has rightly earned plenty of plaudits for his performances over the last few weeks, Kompany still believes there is one aspect of his game that goes under the radar.

He said: “Because of where we are, I don’t think anyone will ever appreciate his football brain to its fullest.

“In a league of virtually cyborgs where everyone is 6ft 3ins and can do everything, running in behind, coming to feet, duels, headers, everything, he’s just in the middle of all these giants and he’s just smarter than everyone, quicker to the ball, still able to play because he has to play with one touch, he can’t just dribble out of pressure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Christian Eriksen of Manchester United in action with Josh Cullen of Burnley during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley FC at Old Trafford on April 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Christian Eriksen of Manchester United in action with Josh Cullen of Burnley during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley FC at Old Trafford on April 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Christian Eriksen of Manchester United in action with Josh Cullen of Burnley during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley FC at Old Trafford on April 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

“That side of his game, I’ve witnessed his development for five years and if you had told me four or five years ago this is where he’d be playing, I’m not sure too many would have backed him to do that.

“When you start understanding the mentality of people, anything is possible.”

Related topics:BurnleyRepublic of IrelandManchester UnitedSander Berge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.