Manchester United 1-1 Burnley: Late penalty rescues Clarets a point in fight against relegation

The Clarets looked to be heading to what would have been a harsh defeat when Antony broke the deadlock 11 minutes from time, following a costly Sander Berge mistake.

But Andre Onana poleaxed Amdouni to give Vincent Kompany’s men a late spot kick, which the substitute subsequently slotted away.

While a point at Old Trafford can never be sniffed at, especially at this stage of the season where every point is so valuable, Burnley might feel this was two points dropped.

The away side squandered some gilt-edged chances in what was an open, end-to-end affair, especially in the first-half when Lyle Foster missed three golden opportunities.

But a point does at least cut the gap to safety to just two points, with Nottingham Forest’s game in hand coming against Manchester City tomorrow.

The result also continues Burnley’s fine run of form, which has seen them lose just one of their last eight games.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Zeki Amdouni of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley FC at Old Trafford on April 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Kompany opted to make one change to the side that coasted to an emphatic 4-1 win against Sheffield United last week.

David Fofana came back into the side in place of Charlie Taylor, who dropped down to the bench. The change saw Vitinho revert from right wing to left-back.

Fofana, meanwhile, partnered Lyle Foster in attack after the striker was passed fit. The South African hobbled off at Bramall Lane after being rated “touch and go” beforehand.

Elsewhere, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.

As for United, they named an unchanged side from the team that laboured to a 4-2 win against Sheffield United in midweek.

United have demonstrated all season, but especially in recent weeks, that they’re susceptible to conceding chances - lots of them too.

We saw evidence of that inside the opening 12 seconds as Foster and Fofana combined well, with the latter shooting straight at Andre Onana when he really ought to have done better.

United responded well though, coming close through Garnacho who steered over at the back post after being picked out by Bruno Fernandes’ clever cross.

The hosts almost took advantage of a generous corner awarding when they worked the ball short to Antony, whose first-time effort was well saved by Arijanet Muric.

The open, end-to-end nature of the game continued as Antony wastefully poked wide after getting in behind Burnley’s backline. Muric, to his credit, did well to rush off his line and narrow down the angle.

The opportunities continued to come and go for the hosts, with Christian Eriken directing an effort wide of goal from just outside the box.

United remained well on top, Fernandes dictating things in the middle and the Clarets giving the hosts far too much space to attack.

The Burnley goal continued to live a charmed life, with Fernandes whacking a powerful effort against the post, with Muric rooted to his spot.

Kobbie Mainoo, meanwhile, drilled one just wide after being left in acres of space just inside the Burnley box.

The Clarets almost played themselves into trouble midway through the first-half when Muric’s pass out from the back was intercepted. The ball was quickly played into Fernandes in space but Maxime Esteve got back to make a vital last-ditch clearance.

The home faithful were desperately appealing for a penalty when Garnanco went to ground inside the box, but the contact from Sander Berge - if there even was any - was very minimal and the referee remained unmoved.

Burnley quickly countered and, following a partially cleared corner, Wilson Odobert’s long-range curler was well tipped over by Onana.

The visitors, who were roared on by a sold-out away end, then squandered a golden chance to edge their noses in front when Lorenz Assignon and Odobert combined well to work the ball into Foster in the middle.

But the striker, who was leaning back and slightly off balance, could only side foot over the bar.

A similar opportunity fell for defender Dara O’Shea after a partially cleared corner was worked back into the United box, but the Irishman - off balance like Foster - could only blaze well over.

Burnley, who were now well on top, came close to opening the scoring once again when Josh Cullen’s first-time volley was headed towards goal by Foster. But Onana produced an excellent reaction stop to tip it wide.

At this stage the Clarets were playing excellently, the only thing missing was that final touch.

It eluded them once again when Sander Berge played Foster in with a perfectly weighted pass, but Onana rushed off his line to thwart the South African - who had missed three golden chances in the opening 45 minutes.

Twenty seconds into the second-half and Burnley managed to create another promising opening when Foster was allowed to run towards the United box virtually unopposed. He opted to play in Fofana rather than Bruun Larsen, who looked to be the better option, and the striker overhit his pass anyway.

Muric denied Antony twice in quick succession, getting down to save his low shot from Garnacho’s pullback before rushing off his line to thwart the Brazilian.

A poor pass from Fofana, which stopped an otherwise promising attack, allowed United to quickly break through Garnacho, who blazed wide after cutting in from the left.

It proved to be the final straw for Fofana, who was quickly hauled off to be replaced by Zeki Amdouni.

Just after the hourmark Burnley were caught napping by a quick free kick, but thankfully it was Eriksen on the end of it and not someone faster. It allowed Vitinho to outpace the Dane, get back and recover.

At the other end, Garnacho was set free on the counter-attack but Wilson Odobert of all people tracked back to deny him with some superb defending.

With 20 games remaining, the game remained finely poised, but Muric kept his side level with an important stop to deny Garnacho, pushing over his rising effort.

United were looking short of ideas and the game was there to be won for Burnley, but with 11 minutes left they gifted the hosts the lead.

No danger was on as the otherwise excellent Sander Berge collected the ball in Burnley’s half. As he tried to pick out Maxime Esteve, his pass was cut out by Antony who went on to surge through on goal before slotting past Muric’s despairing dive.

Dramatically, Burnley themselves were gifted a route back into the game when, with just four minutes left on the clock, they were given a penalty.

Substitute Zeki Amdouni was the man fouled, poleaxed by Onana as he came out to punch the ball away from goal. Amdouni dusted himself off to send Onana the wrong way to sidefoot the ball into the bottom corner.

Noticeably, there were no celebrations from the Burnley players. Instead, they rushed to get the ball back to the halfway line, sensing they could win this.

They weren’t able to get it and noticeably, there was much disappointment among the players at full-time that it was only a point and not three.

But still, the fight for safety goes on.

TEAMS

Man Utd: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Casemiro, Wan-Bissaka, Mainoo (McTominay, Mount), Eriksen (Amrabat), Fernandes, Antony, Garnacho, Hojlund (Amad)

Subs not used: Bayindir, Amass, Jackson, Forson, Wheatley

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen (Gudmundsson), Odobert, Foster, Fofana (Amdouni)

Subs not used: Trafford, Ekdal, Taylor, Brownhill, Benson, Tresor, Rodriguez