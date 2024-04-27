Vincent Kompany discusses the future of Burnley loanee and Hoffenheim man Jacob Bruun Larsen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The winger has enjoyed a strong campaign with the Clarets after joining on loan from Hoffenheim last summer.

The 25-year-old has played regularly, racking up 32 appearances in all competitions, while his goal in last week’s 4-1 win against Sheffield United saw the Dane jump to the top of Burnley’s scoring charts, with six goals.

Burnley have an option to make his loan permanent at the end of the season but, given the current uncertainty over the club’s divisional status, decisions of that nature will have to remain on hold.

“We haven’t really thought about it yet,” manager Vincent Kompany said.

“The situation is as such that to lift the option – the good thing is we have an option – but to lift the option we have to pay a considerable amount of money. This can only be answered once we know exactly what is happening next season.

“It’s not something we have to decide on right now.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Jacob Bruun Larsen of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brentford FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

While Kompany has been pleased with Bruun Larsen’s performances this season, he’s also not at all surprised.

He said after the recent win against Sheffield United: “Jacob is one of these players that, if it wasn’t for his injuries, he would have already been much better known by either the Premier League or top level football.

“He had injuries and it took him a while to come into his own, but now you can see he’s got a goal threat, he’s got speed, he works for the team.

“There are lots of things he can still improve but he’s our top goalscorer now, so that’s a personal win for him but the biggest win he wants is hopefully to keep this team up and more goals are needed for that.”

This is the second time Bruun Larsen has played under Kompany, having also spent time with Anderlecht in 2021.