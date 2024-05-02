Burnley v Newcastle United team news: 11 to miss out through injury, four doubts - gallery

Early team news ahead of Burnley’s clash against Newcastle United at Turf Moor
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd May 2024, 08:00 BST

Vincent Kompany’s side will be out to pick up another major result in their fight against relegation this weekend.

The in-form Clarets, who have lost just one of their last eight games, host Newcastle United knowing a win could see them move out of the bottom three for the first time this season.

Last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United means Burnley are now only two points adrift of Nottingham Forest in 17th, with only three games remaining.

Forest, however, take on bottom side and already relegated Sheffield United, meaning Burnley must realistically pick up something to keep in touch with their relegation rivals.

Heading into Saturday’s encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The defender hasn't featured for Burnley since playing against Man City at the end of January. Vincent Kompany recently revealed the defender is unlikely to feature again this season.

1. Ameen Al-Dakhil (Burnley) - out

The defender hasn't featured for Burnley since playing against Man City at the end of January. Vincent Kompany recently revealed the defender is unlikely to feature again this season.

Unlikely to play again this season after picking up an injury against Aston Villa at the end of December.

2. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

Unlikely to play again this season after picking up an injury against Aston Villa at the end of December.

Suffered a serious knee injury in December that was expected to keep him out for the majority of the season, but Vincent Kompany recently hinted he could be back soon.

3. Luca Koleosho (Burnley) - doubt

Suffered a serious knee injury in December that was expected to keep him out for the majority of the season, but Vincent Kompany recently hinted he could be back soon.

Ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury during the defeat to Arsenal in February.

4. Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) - out

Ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury during the defeat to Arsenal in February.

