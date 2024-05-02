Vincent Kompany’s side will be out to pick up another major result in their fight against relegation this weekend.
The in-form Clarets, who have lost just one of their last eight games, host Newcastle United knowing a win could see them move out of the bottom three for the first time this season.
Last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United means Burnley are now only two points adrift of Nottingham Forest in 17th, with only three games remaining.
Forest, however, take on bottom side and already relegated Sheffield United, meaning Burnley must realistically pick up something to keep in touch with their relegation rivals.
Heading into Saturday’s encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
