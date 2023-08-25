Vincent Kompany outlines Burnley's transfer hopes for final week of transfer window

Burnley aren’t finished in the summer transfer window if Vincent Kompany gets his way.

The Clarets have been one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League so far this summer, bringing in 11 new players.

Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi, meanwhile, have seen their loan deals from last season turned permanent.

Clubs in England only have a week remaining to complete their business, with the window shutting at 11pm on Friday, September 1.

When asked if Burnley’s shopping is finished, Kompany said: “It depends who it’s up to. If it’s up to me, maybe not.

“But in the end we’ve really been able to attract a lot of players who we thought would be really exciting to work with, both in the short-term and in the long-term, with growth definitely everywhere in the club.

“If we can add to it, we’re not going to turn it down.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“We’ve brought in an extremely talented crop of players,” Kompany said, reflecting on the trio of signings.

“Aaron and Wilson are probably the younger ones with bright futures and we’ve no doubt they will be exciting players to watch for our fans and just for any neutral fan that likes good football.

“In terms of Hannes he’s a little bit more experienced. He’s a Belgian international, someone who played European games and has the physicality required for the Premier League.