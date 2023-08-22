Aston Villa's Aaron Ramsey becomes Burnley's 13th summer signing and second addition of the day

The 20-year-old, the brother of ex-Villa teammate Jacob, joins for an undisclosed fee and has penned a five-year contract at Turf Moor.

The England Under-20 international has only made one senior appearance for Villa but starred in the Championship last season for Middlesbrough and Norwich City.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” Ramsey said of his move.

“I have been waiting to be a Burnley player for a while now and I’m really happy it’s all officially done now. I can’t wait to get started.

“I can’t wipe my smile off my face. When you come to a new club you want the lads to welcome you in and everyone here has done that straight away. It’s been really easy to settle, everyone has been amazing.”

Ramsey’s one and only appearance for Villa came in a 6-0 thrashing of Barrow in the Carabao Cup in August 2021.

WALSALL, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Oisin McEntee of Walsall and Aaron Ramsey of Aston Villa battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match between Walsall and Aston Villa at Poundland Bescot Stadium on July 15, 2023 in Walsall, United Kingdom. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

The attacking midfielder was shortly sent out on loan to Cheltenham Town, where he made 15 appearances and scored twice.

But it was last season where his career really kicked into gear in separate loan spells with Norwich City and Middlesbrough.

Ramsey made 20 outings for Norwich, scoring three times, before finishing the season with Michael Carrick’s Boro side, where he notched an impressive five goals in 11 games.

The youngster has represented England from Under-16 to Under-20 level and was part of the Under-19 side that won the 2022 European Championships.

Ramsey’s younger brother Cole is also part of the academy setup at Villa while his Dad Mark is a former boxer who fought Ricky Hatton twice in the late 1990s.

The midfielder becomes Burnley’s 11th capture of the summer, following in from the recent acquisitions of Jacob Bruun Larsen, Sander Berge and Wilson Odobert.

Ramsey is Burnley’s second signing of the day, following in the footsteps of Anderlecht defender Hannes Delcroix, and the club’s 13th arrival of the summer.