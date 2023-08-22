Burnley make summer signing number 12 as Vincent Kompany raids Belgium yet again

The 24-year-old makes the move from Anderlecht for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-year contract in the process.

Delcroix, a left-sided centre-back, is the club’s 12th addition of the summer and reunites with Vincent Kompany having previously played under him at Anderlecht.

Commenting on his move to Turf Moor, the defender opened up on a whirlwind few days for the Belgian international.

“I heard I think on Monday or Tuesday last week that Burnley was interested in me,” he told the club’s official website.

“It went really quick. I had a phone call with Vinny and Saturday I was already on the plane. So, it went very quick. It was a very busy few days, but I am happy to be here now.

“It’s a different competition, the Premier League. Everybody knows it. It’s the best competition in the world at the moment.

Delcroix in action for Anderlecht against new Burnley teammate Enock Agyei.

“For me, it’s a big opportunity to come here and it’s a great team. It was not difficult to come here when I got the option.”

Delcroix made his Anderlecht debut in 2018 and has since gone on to make 61 appearances for the club, scoring twice.

Two of those outings came home and away against West Ham last season in the group stage of the Europa Conference League.

The centre-back enjoyed a loan spell with Dutch outfit RKC Waalwijk during the 2019/20 campaign, where he made 23 appearances.