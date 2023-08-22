Why Burnley boss Vincent Kompany believes James Trafford 'belongs' in the Premier League

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany believes new goalkeeper James Trafford is a player that “belongs” in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old was preferred to Arijanet Muric on the opening weekend of the season for the defeat to his former side Manchester City.

Despite the scoreline, Trafford performed well on his first competitive Clarets outing, making some impressive stops in the second-half in particular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shot stopper couldn’t have done much with any of the three goals, with Erling Haaland clinically dispatching his two goals before Rodri’s second-half third.

Prior to making the move to Turf Moor, the England Under-21 star had only played senior football in League One during loan spells with Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers.

When asked, prior to the Man City game, whether his new number one was ready to make the step-up to the top flight, Kompany said: “I think that’s the question for any player that’s ever made his debut. There’s always someone that needs to believe in a player and give him a start.

“In terms of his talent and what his level will become, I have no doubt. I’m pretty sure if it’s not now – and I’ll leave it to speculation because it helps me – but if it’s not now, I’m pretty sure it’s going to be me giving him his debut in the Premier League.

“That’s the most important thing, one day getting his debut in the Premier League because that’s where he belongs.