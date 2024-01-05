Vincent Kompany outlines Burnley's approach to FA Cup and third round tie vs Tottenham
Given Burnley’s struggles in the league, they could be forgiven for fielding a weakened team against Spurs and prioritising their fight against survival.
But Kompany says he’ll be naming a similar side to the one that lined up against Aston Villa last weekend, suggesting fans shouldn’t expect to see drastic changes.
“I don’t make a big distinction between the fact it’s an FA Cup game or a Premier League game,” he said.
“We have the opportunity to play against one of the best teams in England in one of the best stadiums in the world, so that means a lot.
“We are treating it like an important game for us to continue. Measuring ourselves against these teams, that is something for me that is important.”
Kompany added: “Brutally honest, it’s the best possible draw. You can have these kind of draws in the quarter-finals and you’ve played X amount of games. You’ve played against League Two clubs, League One clubs and all of a sudden you get to the semi-finals.
“It’s better to have the outcome of these types of games early for us, game one. If you win the game you can hope for a positive cup run and you carry on. If you don’t win the game you move back to the league.
“I’m embracing the challenge but I’m not saying it’s a bad draw. It’s the right draw at the right time.
“For where we are now, this is better. I’m not saying it’s easy, obviously my goal is with the team and last season we obviously went a few rounds in both competitions and it was a nice experience.
“But these moments, they’re the moments you want in a cup game. Whether they come in the first round or in the latter stages, it’s only when you go through these rounds when you know whether you’re going to have a cup run.
“For us to have it early, it’s better because if we manage to go through the rounds then after that I’ll be very disappointed if any other team kicks us out.”