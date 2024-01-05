Vincent Kompany outlines Burnley's approach to FA Cup and third round tie vs Tottenham

Vincent Kompany says Burnley will treat the FA Cup no differently to the league and described tonight’s third round tie against Tottenham as the “best draw” possible.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Given Burnley’s struggles in the league, they could be forgiven for fielding a weakened team against Spurs and prioritising their fight against survival.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t make a big distinction between the fact it’s an FA Cup game or a Premier League game,” he said.

“We have the opportunity to play against one of the best teams in England in one of the best stadiums in the world, so that means a lot.

“We are treating it like an important game for us to continue. Measuring ourselves against these teams, that is something for me that is important.”

Kompany added: “Brutally honest, it’s the best possible draw. You can have these kind of draws in the quarter-finals and you’ve played X amount of games. You’ve played against League Two clubs, League One clubs and all of a sudden you get to the semi-finals.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley FC at Molineux on December 05, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s better to have the outcome of these types of games early for us, game one. If you win the game you can hope for a positive cup run and you carry on. If you don’t win the game you move back to the league.

“I’m embracing the challenge but I’m not saying it’s a bad draw. It’s the right draw at the right time.

“For where we are now, this is better. I’m not saying it’s easy, obviously my goal is with the team and last season we obviously went a few rounds in both competitions and it was a nice experience.

“But these moments, they’re the moments you want in a cup game. Whether they come in the first round or in the latter stages, it’s only when you go through these rounds when you know whether you’re going to have a cup run.