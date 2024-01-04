Jordan Beyer will miss Burnley’s FA Cup tie against Tottenham on Friday night after picking up an injury against Aston Villa.

The defender was forced to hobble off the pitch after just 17 minutes last week at Villa Park after picking up an early knock.

Vincent Kompany is hopeful the injury isn’t too bad, but the Burnley boss has confirmed he won’t feature at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“He won’t feature in the next game, but hopefully he’ll be back for the Luton game,” he said.

Sander Berge will also serve his one-match ban after being dismissed for two yellow cards during Burnley’s 3-2 defeat against Villa.

Hjalmar Ekdal and Jack Cork both remain doubts, while Luca Koleosho remains a long-term absentee. The winger, who suffered a serious knee injury, is likely to miss the majority of the season.

Given Burnley’s precarious position in the Premier League, they could be forgiven for prioritising their league status over progress in the cup.

Jordan Beyer of Burnley leaves the field dejected after suffering an injury during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Burnley FC at Villa Park on December 30, 2023 in Birmingham, England.

But Kompany revealed his side, who don’t play again until Monday, January 15, is unlikely to be drastically different to the one that lined up against Villa.

“We look at this game as another Premier League game. Even if there is a change or two, I don’t think there’s anything crazy to expect,” he said.

“The goal for us is to continue trying to play against these teams and maybe try and get results against these teams. I don’t think we can afford to do anything too crazy.