Vincent Kompany on the lesson Burnley must learn ahead of huge Luton Town encounter
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Clarets were ultimately well beaten by Eddie Howe’s men at St James’ Park on Saturday, succumbing to a 2-0 defeat thanks to goals in either half from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak.
Burnley did start the game well though and came close through Zeki Amdouni inside the opening 10 minutes, but former Nick Pope came to Newcastle’s rescue.
Had that chance gone in, the game could well have transpired completely differently.
“That’s the key thing,” Kompany said.
“You play in these big games and sometimes you need a bit of luck and you need to take your chances. Those are the ingredients you need.
“Okay at the moment it didn’t happen, but I think for us it’s important to believe performances will bring results and I think we showed a lot of good signs in the bits of the game people want to associate with good sides.
“We worked hard off the ball, we defended the box really well, we won a lot of second balls. We had our moments and if it was having the ball or not having the ball, we were able to create our moments and that’s something you can build from.”
It’s been a difficult start to the season for Burnley, who have lost five of their opening six games – leaving them on just one point.
It sets up a huge clash against Luton Town on Tuesday night, fresh from the Hatters’ first ever Premier League win against Everton.
On the significance of the game, Kompany said: “I could have told you that when the calendar came out.
“The first eight games, City, United, Tottenham, Newcastle, Villa, Chelsea…as a newly-promoted team I’m not that naive to guess it’s not this type of start.
“But we did really well against Forest, we showed a positive performance against United and today again.
“Against Luton, everybody knows, we just want to get a result. We think we can get results against Luton, we think we can get results in the future against teams like today.”