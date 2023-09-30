‘It’s supposed to be tough’: Vincent Kompany assesses Burnley's defeat to Newcastle United as poor start continues

Vincent Kompany had no complaints about Burnley’s performance during their defeat to Newcastle United.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goals in either half from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak handed Eddie Howe’s side a relatively comfortable 2-0 win at St James’ Park.

It condemned the Clarets to their fifth defeat in six games, leaving them second from bottom in the table having only picked up one point so far this term.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Burnley were second best for the vast majority of proceedings, Kompany felt his side battled well to stay in the game.

“You’re playing against a very good side so it’s supposed to be tough, it’s not supposed to be easy coming to St James’ Park,” he said.

“We started well, we stayed in the game and we probably made a mistake that took the game away from us.

“I can’t fault the team for the performance, I thought they battled and showed character. Not just with what people want to associate us with, but defending the box, working hard, winning second balls and the rest you play against a good side.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley FC at St. James Park on September 30, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think there are plenty of managers that have come here, especially of newly-promoted sides, and said to win games here or to get a result you need to have a little bit of luck on your side and you need to take your moments.

“For us it went exactly the opposite way, but we stayed in the game.”

Burnley’s best moments came in the opening 10 minutes when they created a good opening for Zeki Amdouni, who was denied by former Claret Nick Pope.

But the visitors were unable to sustain the pressure and subsequently struggled to deal with Newcastle’s fierce and intense press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew that was their strength, so it’s a moment to create chances,” Kompany said.

“In the first-half, the first 10 to 15 minutes, it’s in those moments we created chances and even in the second-half.

“But the game happened with the bits in between, the mistake, the penalty and Newcastle are a top side, they showed it’s a really tough place to come to.