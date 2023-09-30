Newcastle United 2-0 Burnley: Clarets serve up worst display of the season so far to remain winless

Burnley suffered a fifth defeat from their opening six games during a one-sided outing against Newcastle United.

While the scoreline remained relatively close, the Clarets were barely in this game and were under the cosh for the vast majority of proceedings at St James’ Park.

Despite making a bright enough start, coming close through Zeki Amdouni, Vincent Kompany’s men were otherwise second best for the entirety of the game.

There’s an argument to make that this was Burnley’s worst performance of the season so far, which is a worrying sign ahead of a hugely important game against Luton Town on Tuesday night.

The Clarets remain without a win in their first six games, having taken just one point following their return to the top flight - which leaves them second bottom on goal difference only.

Having made all 11 changes against Salford City in the Carabao Cup in midweek, Kompany largely reverted to the side that lost narrowly to Manchester United last week.

Johann Gudmundsson was the only player to miss out, dropping out of the squad altogether after picking up a knock during the 1-0 defeat to Erik ten Hag’s men.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley FC at St. James Park on September 30, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Sander Berge was the man to come back into the side having impressed against Salford in the cup.

Manuel Benson missed out with an ankle injury he picked up in midweek, joining Hjalmar Ekdal, Darko Churlinov, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi on the sidelines.

Lyle Foster served the third and final game of his three-match ban for the straight red card he received for violent conduct against Nottingham Forest.

As for Newcastle, they were without top goalscorer Callum Wilson who missed out with a knock. Fellow striker Alexander Isak, who was a doubt, was fit enough to start.

Former Clarets Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier both started for Eddie Howe’s men.

It had been anticipated that Tripper would come up against Luca Koleosho on Burnley’s left flank, but Kompany sprung a surprise by playing the youngster over on the right.

Nonetheless, the 19-year-old was straight into the action, getting the wrong side of Dan Burn inside the opening 60 seconds before playing a ball across the face of goal that just eluded Aron Ramsey at the back post.

Koleosho certainly had the beating of Burn for pace, beating the left-back all ends up for a second time with just four minutes on the clock before teeing up Zeki Amdouni - but Pope stood tall to make the save.

Amdouni perhaps didn’t make full contact with his shot and might have done better, albeit the cross was slightly behind him forcing the forward to readjust.

Newcastle didn’t threaten at all until the 11th minute when Alexander Isak was gifted possession of the ball 20 yards out after Connor Roberts had carelessly given the ball away.

Isak sent a powerful low effort hurtling towards the Burnley goal but James Trafford collected it comfortably enough, albeit at the second attempt.

The Clarets had dealt with the Magpies’ press fairly well during the opening stages, but they were made to pay for another costly mistake.

This time it was Aaron Ramsey who was caught dawdling on the ball, conceding possession in the final third. Miguel Almiron, to his credit, still had plenty to do but he beat Trafford all ends up with an arrowed drive into the top corner.

Burnley’s slump continued for the next five to 10 minutes as the hosts took control, Sean Longstaff sending a volley just wide of Trafford’s upright.

Kompany’s men, who had been extremely careless since conceding the goal, were lucky not to go two down midway through the half when Isak was sent clear through on goal.

Trafford raced off his line quickly to thwart him but the ball rebounded straight to the Newcastle forward, who somehow only managed to hook wide.

The Magpies squandered another priceless chance to double their lead when Sean Longstaff laid the ball on a plate for Elliot Anderson, whose header was wonderfully saved by Trafford.

It was alarming how easily the Clarets had been undone though, gifting Anderson all the space in the world at the back post.

Burnley would have been relieved to get through to the interval only trailing by one, but a second almost arrived with virtually the last kick of the half when Trafford had given the ball away playing out from the back.

The keeper atoned for the error, however, getting down to his left to make an important save to deny Anderson’s powerful effort from the edge of the box.

The second-half continued in very much the same vein as the first, in fact ridiculously so as the home side came within a whisker of doubling their lead just 20 seconds after the restart.

A cross was partially cleared into the direction of Trippier, whose low strike took a wicked deflection to divert it inches wide of the upright.

The pressure continued to come in one direction, as Fabian Schar missed a golden chance for Newcastle as the bounce of the ball deceived him while in space at the back post.

A sign of Burnley’s frustration was all the fouls they were committing, with Charlie Taylor in particular a little fortunate to get away with just a yellow for a cynical and late foul on Trippier.

The way the game was going, there was little to no chance of Burnley salvaging anything from it, despite only being a goal behind.

So Kompany turned to his bench just before the hour mark, introducing Jacob Bruun Larsen and Jay Rodriguez for Koleosho and Amdouni respectively.

Wilson Odobert soon followed for what was his Premier League debut having registered his first Burnley goal in the cup in midweek.

The Frenchman was straight into the thick of the action, turning his man inside and out before pulling the ball back into the box - with the ball being partially cleared to the edge of the box where Josh Cullen saw a shot blocked.

Just when it looked like Burnley were about to rally late on, Ameen Al-Dakhil conceded a penalty at the other end of the pitch.

The defender could have no complaints with the decision for his rash challenge on Anthony Gordon, having made no contact on the ball having given the ball away to begin with.

Isak stepped up and sent Trafford the wrong way to give Newcastle a deserved second goal.

To Burnley’s credit, they responded well. Two substitutes combined as Bruun Larsen teed up Odobert, whose goalbound effort was deflected behind.

From the resulting corner, Al-Dakhil almost atoned for the penalty by sending a header hurtling towards goal, but Pope did well to tip it over the bar.

TEAMS

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Longstaff, Guimares, Anderson (Joelinton, Tonali), Almiron (Murphy), Gordon, Isak (Livramento)

Subs not used: Dubravka, Targett, Hall, Dummett, Ritchie

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts (Vitinho), Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Berge (Zaroury), Ramsey (Odobert), Koleosho (Bruun Larsen), Amdouni (Rodriguez)

Subs not used: Muric, O’Shea, Cork, Tresor