Burnley hand out new contract to FOURTH new player since returning to the Premier League

Vitinho has become the latest player to sign a new contract following Burnley’s return to the Premier League.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 24-year-old has committed his future to the Clarets by signing a new four-year deal, which will keep him at Turf Moor until 2027.

It comes after Manuel Benson, Josh Cullen and Anass Zaroury all penned new deals following Burnley’s promotion from the Championship

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Vincent Kompany also agreed a new five-year contract back in May following Burnley’s incredible title win.

“I’m really pleased to extend my contract here,” Vitinho said.

“I have enjoyed every minute of being at Burnley and can’t wait to see what the future holds.

“The fans have been amazing to me and made me feel welcome ever since I joined. I look forward to making more special memories with them.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Vitinho of Burnley is consoled by Head Coach Vincent Kompany after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vitinho, who has made three appearances in all competitions so far this season, arrived in East Lancashire last summer after joining from Belgian side Cercle Brugge for an undisclosed fee.

The Brazilian defender played 41 times across his first campaign with the Clarets, helping Kompany’s men earn promotion back to the top flight.

Cullen signed a new three-year deal in August, while Benson and Zaroury agreed four and five-year contracts respectively.

All three played a starring role for Burnley in the second tier last season and it’s clear to see the club promotes a policy of tying down their biggest and best assets to longer contracts.