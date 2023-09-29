News you can trust since 1877
Vincent Kompany delivers verdict on Burnley's cup draw against Everton & Sean Dyche reunion

Vincent Kompany will put Burnley’s intriguing cup tie against Sean Dyche to the back of his head until the game comes around.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 29th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST
‘It might not seem like a big step’: Sander Berge opens up on transition from Sh...

The Clarets will be reunited with their former boss Sean Dyche when they make the trip to Goodison Park to face Everton at the end of October.

It was their reward for their comfortable 4-0 third round win against Salford City, while the Toffees made it past Aston Villa 2-1.

While there’s been plenty of chatter among the fans for what has already been dubbed the “Sean Dyche derby”, Kompany’s immediate priority is this weekend’s return to league action.

“It’s a month from now but for the fans and for the players it’s always exciting to look forward to a cup run,” the Clarets boss said.

“I’m sure stories will be written about the game at the time, but now the focus is on Newcastle.”

Having made it to the last-16 for the second season running, Burnley will now be hoping to go deep in the competition.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, applauds the fans following the team's victory during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Aston Villa and Everton at Villa Park on September 27, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, applauds the fans following the team's victory during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Aston Villa and Everton at Villa Park on September 27, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
But having made a winless start to life back in the Premier League, the Clarets must weigh up how much of a priority the cup competition is to them.

“It depends on the squad you have. That’s a big factor,” Kompany added.

“We want to be prepared for our first season back with a squad where we have options. It’s fairly big and the quality is quite even, there’s not one that is miles better than the others.

“For every position we have competition but the extra game allows us to see the players.”

Reflecting on his side’s 4-0 win against Salford, Kompany believes it was a continuation of some improving performances in the league against the likes of Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

“I think it’s just been a good set of performances over the last three or four games,” Kompany said.

“We know that we were favourites, we had to win the game but it feels good to do the job.”

Kompany opted to make all 11 changes against their League Two opponents, having made 10 against Forest in the previous round.

