‘It might not seem like a big step’: Sander Berge opens up on transition from Sheffield United to Burnley

Sander Berge admits it takes time getting used to new surroundings following his summer move to Burnley.

Despite the similarity in quality, Berge concedes he’s had to acclimate to a different way of doing things at Turf Moor.

“It might not seem like a big step when you go from one team to another, but there’s a huge difference to how we do things here compared to where I was before,” the 25-year-old said.

“It takes some time to get used to all the principles and of course the intensity of the Premier League is different to the Championship, as well as the quality in general.

“With each day and each week everyone is here and putting in the right work and the right mindset, that will improve everyone a lot.”

After scoring his first Burnley goal in the midweek 4-0 Carabao Cup rout of Salford City, Berge will be hoping to earn a starting role against Newcastle United in the league on Saturday.

The Clarets are yet to earn their first league win of the campaign, taking just one point from their opening five games.

Despite the challenging start, Berge is confident his new side is heading in the right direction.

“You can never be complacent in the Premier League or be satisfied when you’re losing games. You can only look forward and keep building day by day,” he said.

“Every game will be difficult and will demand different stuff from us, but for sure we need to improve a lot to get the results we need but we’re also on the right step.

“Newcastle will be a very tough task, but we’re all up for it and we need to shift our mindset pretty quickly.

“They showed how good they are last year, they’re a Champions League team now and they have quality in their team.