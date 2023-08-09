Burnley deal blow to fellow promoted side Sheffield United as Sander Berge becomes 10th summer signing

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has become Burnley’s TENTH new signing of the summer.

The 25-year-old joins the Clarets on the eve of the new season for an undisclosed fee, agreeing a four-year deal.

Berge joins Dara O’Shea, Lawrence Vigouroux, Zeki Amdouni, James Trafford, Nathan Redmond, Luca Koleosho and Jacob Brrun Larsen in making the move to East Lancashire this summer.

Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi, meanwhile, have both seen their loan moves turned permanent.

On making the switch to Turf Moor, Berge said: “I have heard a lot of good things about the club and seeing the success from outside last season, there’s a great project building here.

“It’s a great environment full of young talented players from all around the world, so I just think it’s the perfect fit for me.

“The club has high ambitions, making several signings and it all just fits into what I’m looking for.”

Berge helped Sheffield United seal automatic promotion from the Championship last season alongside the Clarets

Berge became Sheffield United’s record transfer signing in 2020 when he joined from Genk for a £22m fee.

However, the 25-year-old’s contract at Bramall Lane was due to run out at the end of the season and the Blades were at risk of losing him for nothing this time next year.

Berge made 109 appearances for the Blades over the last three years, scoring 15 times, with two of those seasons coming in the top flight.

He’s also been capped 36 times by his national side, scoring once, having also represented Norway all the way through the various youth levels.

Manager Vincent Kompany said: “He’s an intelligent footballer with a great eye for a pass and the ability to run with the ball.

“He also has a strength and physicality that will be invaluable in the Premier League.”

In announcing Berge’s exit, Sheffield United revealed they were unable to persuade their player to sign a new contract.

"We did not want to lose Sander, particularly this close to the start of the Premier League season, but after the player expressed a strong interest to leave, we spoke to Burnley to get the best possible deal for Sheffield United," chief executive officer, Stephen Bettis said.