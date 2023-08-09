News you can trust since 1877
Burnley's Wout Weghorst explains his decision to join German side Hoffenheim on loan

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst has joined German outfit Hoffenheim on loan.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:12 BST
The 31-year-old will spend the season on loan in the Bundesliga in a bid to get his career back on track.

It will be Weghorst’s third loan spell away from Turf Moor, having spent time with both Besiktas and Manchester United last term.

Burnley Football Club can confirm that Wout Weghorst has joined Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim on a season-long loan,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“The Dutch striker had loan spells last season with both Besiktas and Manchester United before returning to Turf Moor this summer.

“Weghorst will now spend the 2023/24 campaign with Hoffenheim and the club would like to wish him all the best in Germany.”

A reunion with Sean Dyche at Everton had previously been mooted for Weghorst, while Bayer Leverkusen and Galatasaray have also been linked with the striker’s services.

Weghorst will wear the number 10 shirt at Hoffenheim. Picture: TSG HoffenheimWeghorst will wear the number 10 shirt at Hoffenheim. Picture: TSG Hoffenheim
Dyche previously brought Weghorst to Burnley in January 2022 for a fee of around £12m, but it’s fair to say the move hasn’t worked out so far.

Since then, the forward has made just 20 outings for the Clarets, scoring twice.

Explaining his decision to join TSG Hoffenheim, Weghorst said: “I had a few opportunities and have given a lot of thought to my future over the past few weeks, but those responsible at Hoffenheim made an enormous effort for me and showed me a lot of appreciation. That really impressed me and it just feels right to be here now.

“So it's all the better that all talks have now ended positively and that the transfer to TSG has taken place.

“I would now like to return the trust that was placed in me on the pitch and do my part to make the season as successful as possible.”

Hoffenheim’s managing director Alexander Rosen spoke of his delight at sealing Weghorst’s signature.

"I don't think I'm exaggerating when I call this transfer remarkable and exceptional. In any case, that's what he is for us,” he said.

"The fact that a striker with this CV and with these options has decided to join TSG Hoffenheim shows that this club also attracts well-known players.”

