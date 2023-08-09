The first round stage of the competition got underway last night, while the remaining fixtures will be played this evening.
Gillingham pulled off a shock last night by beating Southampton 3-1, while Salford City and Stevenage beat Preston North End and Watford respectively on penalties.
The Clarets were knocked out at the last-16 stage last season after losing 2-0 to Manchester United, who went on to win the competition with a win over Newcastle United in the final.
Vincent Kompany’s side overcame Shrewsbury Town and Crawley Town during the opening rounds.
Here are all the key details ahead of the draw:
When does the draw take place?
The draw will be held tonight (Wednesday, August 9) following the conclusion of the televised first round clash between Burton Albion and Leicester City. The game kicks off at 8pm and the draw will commence immediately afterwards.
How can I watch?
The draw will be made live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football – the two channels broadcasting the Burton Albion v Leicester City tie. The draw will also be streamed live on Sky Sports Football’s YouTube channel.
Which teams enter the competition at the second round stage?
Twelve Premier League teams will join the winners from the first round ties in the next stage of the competition. The eight top flight sides who are in European competitions this season don’t enter until the third round.
What are the ball numbers for the draw?
1 Blackburn Rovers
2 Blackpool
3 Bolton Wanderers
4 Bradford City
5 Burnley
6 Crewe Alexandra
7 Doncaster Rovers
8 Everton
9 Harrogate Town
10 Lincoln City
11 Mansfield Town
12 Middlesbrough
13 Nottingham Forest
14 Port Vale
15 Rotherham United
16 Salford City
17 Sheffield United
18 Sheffield Wednesday
19 Stoke City
20 Tranmere Rovers
21 Wolverhampton Wanderers
22 Wrexham
23 Burton Albion or Leicester City
24 Leeds United or Shrewsbury Town
Is the second round still regionalised?
Yes. Like the first round of the competition, the 48 clubs will be divided into two pots of 24 - one a northern draw and one a southern draw. The exact splits have not yet been confirmed.
When will second round ties take place?
The week commencing August 28. Burnley are in Premier League action against Aston Villa on Sunday, August 27, so this means their Carabao Cup game is likely to take place the following Wednesday, rather than the Tuesday, to give them longer time to prepare. Kompany’s side host Tottenham the following weekend.