Vincent Kompany makes huge Burnley goalkeeper call as key man returns for Brentford clash
Vincent Kompany dropped a major hint during his Thursday pre-match press conference that a “surprise” return could be on the cards.
That man is Foster, who is named in a Burnley squad for the first time in over a month.
The 23-year-old underwent surgery in February for a “chronic issue”, with his last appearance coming during the 2-2 draw against Fulham on February 3.
But the bombshell news comes in goal, where Arijanet Muric is preferred to Trafford for the first time this season.
Trafford has been the only player to play every minute of every league game for the Clarets this season, despite his mixed form.
Kompany has previously ignored calls from supporters to make the change, but he’s finally made the call.
The Clarets are otherwise unchanged from last week’s 2-2 draw against West Ham, where they squandered a two-goal lead to be pegged back late on.
The performance itself was an encouraging sign though that Burnley are heading in the right direction, even if the results aren’t currently following.
Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.
As for Brentford, Bryan Mbuemo was a fitness doubt but he’s fit to be named on the bench.
Sergio Reguilon returns to start, but Ethan Pinnock, Josh Dasilva, Kevin Schade, Christian Norgaard, Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry are all missing.
TEAMS
Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Vitinho, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Fofana
Subs: Trafford, Ekdal, Cork, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Benson, Amdouni, Rodriguez, Foster
Brentford: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Janelt, Roerselv, Onyeka, Reguilon, Jensen, Zanka, Wissa, Toney
Subs: Strakosha, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk, Ji-Soo, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter, Ghoddas, Mbuemo, Maupay
Referee: Darren Bond