Vincent Kompany makes huge Burnley goalkeeper call as key man returns for Brentford clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vincent Kompany dropped a major hint during his Thursday pre-match press conference that a “surprise” return could be on the cards.

That man is Foster, who is named in a Burnley squad for the first time in over a month.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old underwent surgery in February for a “chronic issue”, with his last appearance coming during the 2-2 draw against Fulham on February 3.

But the bombshell news comes in goal, where Arijanet Muric is preferred to Trafford for the first time this season.

Trafford has been the only player to play every minute of every league game for the Clarets this season, despite his mixed form.

Kompany has previously ignored calls from supporters to make the change, but he’s finally made the call.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Vincent Kompany the manager of Burnley FC looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor on March 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets are otherwise unchanged from last week’s 2-2 draw against West Ham, where they squandered a two-goal lead to be pegged back late on.

The performance itself was an encouraging sign though that Burnley are heading in the right direction, even if the results aren’t currently following.

Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.

As for Brentford, Bryan Mbuemo was a fitness doubt but he’s fit to be named on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergio Reguilon returns to start, but Ethan Pinnock, Josh Dasilva, Kevin Schade, Christian Norgaard, Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry are all missing.

TEAMS

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Vitinho, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Fofana

Subs: Trafford, Ekdal, Cork, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Benson, Amdouni, Rodriguez, Foster

Brentford: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Janelt, Roerselv, Onyeka, Reguilon, Jensen, Zanka, Wissa, Toney

Subs: Strakosha, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk, Ji-Soo, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter, Ghoddas, Mbuemo, Maupay