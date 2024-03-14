Vincent Kompany teases 'surprise' returns for Burnley's clash against Brentfors as Al-Dakhil absence explained

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets have been without a number of players through injury in recent weeks, with the majority of them thought to be long-term casualties.

But heading into this weekend’s encounter against Thomas Frank’s side, Kompany has suggested the picture could begin to look a little brighter.

“There are no fresh injury concerns, maybe a few positive surprises. We’ll see,” he said.

“Most of the players that have been important for us this season are close to returning or doing well.

“Hopefully the international break will see our squad bolstered again.”

Jordan Beyer has been a continued doubt since picking up an injury during the defeat to Aston Villa just before New Year’s.

Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster have also been sidelined.

As for Ameen Al-Dakhil, Kompany also revealed he’s also been out with an injury having not featured since the defeat to Manchester City at the end of January.

“He’s injured,” Kompany confirmed. “He’s been injured since…I think his last game was Man City, which was actually a really good performance. But he’s just been injured.”

When asked if Al-Dakhil could be one of the surprise returnees on Saturday, Kompany replied: “He’s not on the surprise return list, no.”

Burnley face a Brentford side that also have several injury problems of their own.

Former Claret Ben Mee will definitely miss out on a return to Turf Moor after picking up an ankle injury at the start of the month.

Ethan Pinnock, Josh Dasilva, Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry and Bryan Mbuemo are also absent, while Sergio Reguilon, Kevin Schade and Christian Norgaard are doubts.

The Bees currently sit 15th in the table, just five points above the drop.

Frank’s side have won just one of their last eight league games, a 2-0 victory away to Wolves, with six of those winless games resulting in defeats.