The 23-year-old bagged his third goal for the Clarets since joining in January with a rocket into the top corner from 25 yards.

But it wasn’t just the goal that made Fofana stand out, he also led the line superbly, battled for every ball and offered much more with his hold-up play during a clear Man of the Match display.

Kompany was understandably delighted with the performance of the Chelsea loanee, but the Clarets boss knows it can’t be a one-off if his side are to pull off a miraculous survival bid.

“It seems like he’s growing into the season and into the team as well,” he said.

“We will need performances like the performance he gave against West Ham. He was outstanding.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Datro Fofana of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Wilson Odobert during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley FC at the London Stadium on March 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“The entire performance from Fofana was outstanding and we’ve needed it. Hopefully he can continue like that from now until the end of the season. These are the players who will help us.

“We will need more though. We need more from him and we need more from everybody in the team. Just keep building that drive to the next game and keep going again.