Burnley boss Vincent Kompany lays down demand to Chelsea loanee following impressive West Ham display

Vincent Kompany wants to see even more from David Fofana following the Burnley striker’s impressive outing against West Ham.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 14th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Pundit Shay Given weighs up Burnley's survival chances after 'giving away' cheap...

The 23-year-old bagged his third goal for the Clarets since joining in January with a rocket into the top corner from 25 yards.

Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to help Burnley claim a much-needed win, with the Hammers fighting back in the second-half to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But it wasn’t just the goal that made Fofana stand out, he also led the line superbly, battled for every ball and offered much more with his hold-up play during a clear Man of the Match display.

Kompany was understandably delighted with the performance of the Chelsea loanee, but the Clarets boss knows it can’t be a one-off if his side are to pull off a miraculous survival bid.

“It seems like he’s growing into the season and into the team as well,” he said.

“We will need performances like the performance he gave against West Ham. He was outstanding.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Datro Fofana of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Wilson Odobert during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley FC at the London Stadium on March 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Datro Fofana of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Wilson Odobert during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley FC at the London Stadium on March 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Datro Fofana of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Wilson Odobert during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley FC at the London Stadium on March 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The entire performance from Fofana was outstanding and we’ve needed it. Hopefully he can continue like that from now until the end of the season. These are the players who will help us.

“We will need more though. We need more from him and we need more from everybody in the team. Just keep building that drive to the next game and keep going again.

“We have to remember we always give ourselves a chance when we put in a showing like we did against West Ham.”

Related topics:BurnleyWest HamChelsea