Burnley boss Vincent Kompany lays down demand to Chelsea loanee following impressive West Ham display
The 23-year-old bagged his third goal for the Clarets since joining in January with a rocket into the top corner from 25 yards.
Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to help Burnley claim a much-needed win, with the Hammers fighting back in the second-half to salvage a 2-2 draw.
But it wasn’t just the goal that made Fofana stand out, he also led the line superbly, battled for every ball and offered much more with his hold-up play during a clear Man of the Match display.
Kompany was understandably delighted with the performance of the Chelsea loanee, but the Clarets boss knows it can’t be a one-off if his side are to pull off a miraculous survival bid.
“It seems like he’s growing into the season and into the team as well,” he said.
“We will need performances like the performance he gave against West Ham. He was outstanding.
“The entire performance from Fofana was outstanding and we’ve needed it. Hopefully he can continue like that from now until the end of the season. These are the players who will help us.
“We will need more though. We need more from him and we need more from everybody in the team. Just keep building that drive to the next game and keep going again.
“We have to remember we always give ourselves a chance when we put in a showing like we did against West Ham.”