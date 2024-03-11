Pundit Shay Given weighs up Burnley's survival chances after 'giving away' cheap goals against West Ham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That’s the verdict on BBC Match of the Day 2 pundit Shay Given, who was left frustrated with Burnley’s defending during their 2-2 draw against West Ham on Sunday.

Leading 2-0 at half-time, the Clarets allowed the Hammers a route back into the game within 30 seconds of half-time when they allowed Lucas Paqueta to surge through on goal and slot home.

Former Claret Danny Ings would then come back to haunt them in stoppage-time with a dramatic late equaliser.

But it was West Ham’s first goal that was highlighted by former Newcastle United and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Given.

“They’re cruising 2-0 up at half-time and Vinny Kompany, for the first time this season, is probably thinking ‘let’s go out at the start of the second-half, keep it nice and tight and give nothing away’. But look what happens at the start of the second-half, it’s the worst possible start 30 seconds in,” the 47-year-old told presenter Mark Chapman.

“It’s a long ball up from the goalkeeper. The first mistake is [Dara] O’Shea doesn’t get a clear header against Paqueta, the second mistake is [Lorenz] Assignon comes in and then [Maxime] Esteve, I don’t know what happens to him, he just falls over doesn’t he? And Paqueta goes through one-vs-one, he’s so cool and calm and sticks it under the goalkeeper. But it’s such a poor goal.

“You see that in the Championship and Burnley might see that next season because it looks like it’s another two points dropped.”

Fellow pundit Danny Murphy then chimed in: “For Kompany, to be a centre half like he was, he probably really focuses on the defensive aspect - he’ll be pulling his hair out if he had any!”

Chapman then quizzed Given about Burnley’s survival chances, asking if it’s too late to pull off a late run.

Kompany’s men currently sit 10 points adrift of safety, although further points deductions for Everton and Nottingham Forest could skew the picture further.

Sunday’s encounter in East London was another opportunity to close the gap, but Burnley threw away two invaluable points – meaning they’ve now lost a grand total of 20 points from winning positions this season.

“They had a really good chance at the end of the game but [Alphonse] Areola made a couple of good stops. They could have grabbed three points,” Given added.

“It’s just frustrating because they actually played really well in some spells. We saw the way Burnley want to play with Vincent and his philosophy, playing through the lines and playing through the thirds.

“But again, they’re conceding too many goals. We’re talking most weeks on here about their poor defending and the poor goals they’re giving away. Like the first goal, it’s a really basic goal to give away.