Vincent Kompany's immediate reaction to Burnley's draw against West Ham

The Clarets looked to be heading for their first win since December thanks to a David Fofana rocket and an own goal.

But the visitors were pegged back right at the start of the second-half before former Claret Danny Ings equalised right at the death.

Sander Berge then missed a golden chance in the dying seconds, although the Hammers also had chances to steal it.

When asked if he was left with mixed feelings, Kompany said: “Yeah, definitely.

“If I focus just on, not so much the manner, but the timing of the two goals then that’s obviously two frustrating events, [conceding] so shortly after half-time started and then at the end of the game.

“But it was a game of duels, it was a game of fighting and it was about stopping crosses, heading crosses and then it was also a game with some really good periods for us. Especially in the first-half.

“In the second-half, it was more about being dangerous despite having to defend more. With the chance at the end, you can tell we were still dangerous.

“Was the team alive? Yes. Did the team fight? Yes. I want to take that into the next game and nothing else.”

It was a game of two halves, with Burnley enjoying real control over a relatively dull first-half before squandering momentum during an end-to-end second period.

“We were playing against a good side,” Kompany added.

“If Kudus decides he wants to take people on, it changes the game. If Paqueta wants to get on the ball, it changes the game. If Antonio gets played in behind and Bowen, we can’t ever have the arrogance to come to places like this and not realise they have players who can do that.

