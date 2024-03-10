Vincent Kompany's immediate reaction to Burnley's draw against West Ham

Vincent Kompany concedes he was left with mixed feelings after his Burnley side squandered a two-goal lead to draw with West Ham.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 10th Mar 2024, 16:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Vincent Kompany discusses Burnley's long-term plan and mistakes that led to torr...

The Clarets looked to be heading for their first win since December thanks to a David Fofana rocket and an own goal.

But the visitors were pegged back right at the start of the second-half before former Claret Danny Ings equalised right at the death.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sander Berge then missed a golden chance in the dying seconds, although the Hammers also had chances to steal it.

When asked if he was left with mixed feelings, Kompany said: “Yeah, definitely.

“If I focus just on, not so much the manner, but the timing of the two goals then that’s obviously two frustrating events, [conceding] so shortly after half-time started and then at the end of the game.

“But it was a game of duels, it was a game of fighting and it was about stopping crosses, heading crosses and then it was also a game with some really good periods for us. Especially in the first-half.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Johann Gudmundsson of Burnley and Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applaud the fans as Sander Berge looks dejected after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley FC at the London Stadium on March 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Johann Gudmundsson of Burnley and Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applaud the fans as Sander Berge looks dejected after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley FC at the London Stadium on March 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Johann Gudmundsson of Burnley and Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applaud the fans as Sander Berge looks dejected after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley FC at the London Stadium on March 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In the second-half, it was more about being dangerous despite having to defend more. With the chance at the end, you can tell we were still dangerous.

“Was the team alive? Yes. Did the team fight? Yes. I want to take that into the next game and nothing else.”

It was a game of two halves, with Burnley enjoying real control over a relatively dull first-half before squandering momentum during an end-to-end second period.

“We were playing against a good side,” Kompany added.

“If Kudus decides he wants to take people on, it changes the game. If Paqueta wants to get on the ball, it changes the game. If Antonio gets played in behind and Bowen, we can’t ever have the arrogance to come to places like this and not realise they have players who can do that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Then it’s what you bring up against it and I thought…if at the end we come away with a result, you would call it a fairly mature performance where in the first-half you’re at your best and in the second-half when they start going you hold on for a result, while still being dangerous.”

Related topics:West HamBurnleyDanny IngsSander Berge