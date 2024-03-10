Vincent Kompany discusses Burnley's long-term plan and mistakes that led to torrid Premier League campaign
The Clarets have endured a torrid first season back in the top flight, amassing just 13 points after 27 games to sit 11 points adrift of safety.
An instant return to the Championship appears inevitable, but despite the miserable run of results, Kompany’s future appears safe.
With the club opting to take a long-term view, that has brought a calmness according to the Clarets boss.
“The long-term view happens in the summer when you discuss all of this,” he said.
“I can guarantee you that right now it’s only the short-term, it’s only the West Ham game that I’m focused on.
“But in the end when you’ve had the chance to really talk through a lot of the things that could happen this season and how we want to handle it, and what we want to become, it just makes it a little bit easier to focus on your job.
“I’ve never had anything other than focusing on winning the next match and just making sure that this place is alive.
“What we’ve avoided really well is that, despite it not being an easy season, I don’t think we’ve ever spiralled into any chaotic scenes. The place is calm.
“We will allow everyone on the outside to voice their opinion, we’re happy to front every opinion, it’s not a problem.
“But I feel that the trust is built because you’re calm and you’re consistent.”
Kompany concedes there will be a time and place to assess where things went wrong this season, but that time is not now.
“Do you know? It’s a good question, but it’s more relevant in a few month’s time when the season has finished,” he added.
“That’s when you have to be 100 per cent honest. I’m the manager, I’m ultimately responsible and accountable, but you can’t start whipping yourself on the back too soon when there’s still so much at play.
“It could still be the best time of our lives by the time the season has finished, so no conclusions now. But in the summer will make a very thorough and honest analysis of what we’ve done well and what we could have done better.”