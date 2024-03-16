'Close a few times': Vincent Kompany addresses Burnley's home form ahead of Brentford test
The Clarets only lost on home turf once last season on their way to the Championship title.
But back in the Premier League, it’s been a completely different story, with their one and only victory coming against Sheffield United.
It’s otherwise been tough going for the Clarets, who were beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth in their last outing in front of their own supporters.
When asked to explain Burnley’s home woes, Kompany said: “It’s a different league. The easiest way to say it is last season, this season, it’s just a different league.
“But it doesn’t take away from the fact we’d like to win at home, we’d like to win more. We’ve been close a few times and Saturday is an opportunity for us.”
A victory today, which would be Burnley’s first in 11 attempts, is exactly what’s required if they’re to pull off a late bid for survival.
Having won just three times all season, Kompany’s men currently sit 10 points off safety with only 10 games remaining.
They take on a Brentford side who also find themselves down at the wrong end of the table, sitting 15th and only five points above the dropzone.
It’s been a difficult season for Thomas Frank’s side, who have only won one of their last eight fixtures.
“It’s just a tough league,” Kompany added.
“I’ve not paid too much attention to other teams in that sense and they’ve missed their main striker [Ivan Toney] for a long time, so we know the impact that can have.”