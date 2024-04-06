Vincent Kompany explains why talks with Burnley's out-of-contract players must wait
and live on Freeview channel 276
Speaking prior to the international break, Kompany said he would use the time off to mull over his options.
The Clarets have a number of players coming to the end of their current deals at the end of the season.
Among them are Jack Cork, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jay Rodriguez and Charlie Taylor. Josh Brownhill and Johann Berg Gudmundsson meanwhile, are also out of contract albeit with options to extend by 12 months.
But with seven games remaining, and with Burnley still fighting tooth and nail to preserve their top flight status, Kompany suggests those decisions can wait for now.
“My message [before the international break] was that nothing would be decided until the end of the season,” he said.
“But I do think when you have players who have been at the club for a long time, I think it’s always the right thing to have the conversation.
“But in the end, because there is still so much at play…last year for example with two months left of the season we were sure of where we were going to start next season, that’s not quite the case yet so you have to delay decisions at that moment in time.”
Loanees Lorenz Assignon and David Fofana will return to their parent clubs following the end of the campaign.
Maxime Esteve is due to make his loan switch permanent, while there’s also thought to be an option-to-buy clause in Mike Tresor’s deal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.