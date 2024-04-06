Vincent Kompany explains why talks with Burnley's out-of-contract players must wait

Vincent Kompany has revealed contract talks will remain on the backburner until Burnley’s divisional status becomes clear.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 6th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
Speaking prior to the international break, Kompany said he would use the time off to mull over his options.

The Clarets have a number of players coming to the end of their current deals at the end of the season.

Among them are Jack Cork, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jay Rodriguez and Charlie Taylor. Josh Brownhill and Johann Berg Gudmundsson meanwhile, are also out of contract albeit with options to extend by 12 months.

But with seven games remaining, and with Burnley still fighting tooth and nail to preserve their top flight status, Kompany suggests those decisions can wait for now.

“My message [before the international break] was that nothing would be decided until the end of the season,” he said.

“But I do think when you have players who have been at the club for a long time, I think it’s always the right thing to have the conversation.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Jay Rodriguez of Burnley and teammates react after conceding the teams fifth goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Jay Rodriguez of Burnley and teammates react after conceding the teams fifth goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Jay Rodriguez of Burnley and teammates react after conceding the teams fifth goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
“But in the end, because there is still so much at play…last year for example with two months left of the season we were sure of where we were going to start next season, that’s not quite the case yet so you have to delay decisions at that moment in time.”

Loanees Lorenz Assignon and David Fofana will return to their parent clubs following the end of the campaign.

Maxime Esteve is due to make his loan switch permanent, while there’s also thought to be an option-to-buy clause in Mike Tresor’s deal.

