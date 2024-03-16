Vincent Kompany addresses when talks will take place with Burnley's out-of-contract players

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets have a number of players coming to the end of their current deals at the end of the season.

Among them are Jack Cork, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jay Rodriguez and Charlie Taylor. Josh Brownhill and Johann Berg Gudmundsson meanwhile, are also out of contract albeit with options to extend by 12 months.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kompany admits it’s something that’s currently at the back of his mind, with other issues – namely this weekend’s game against Brentford – currently taking priority.

Speaking on Thursday, he said: “We will have the conversations for sure, but the timing of it…it’s probably not going to be in the next two days. But for sure we will have the conversations.

“We’ve also done it in the past with other players.”

With Burnley not in action for a fortnight following today’s clash against the Bees due to the international break, that could present a good opportunity for talks to take place.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Jay Rodriguez of Burnley and teammates react after conceding the teams fifth goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

But Kompany suggests that time away from action will be used to mull over his options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Usually I use the international break to think about those issues and then I will come up with a way to handle those issues in that period of time.

“But ask me again in two weeks’ time and I will have a very definite answer.”

Loanees Lorenz Assignon and David Fofana will return to their parent clubs following the end of the campaign.