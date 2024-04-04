Vincent Kompany addresses Burnley's lack of quality in the final third against Wolves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets created more than enough chances to claim what would have been a big three points.

But after Jacob Bruun Larsen’s strike was cancelled out by Rayan Ait-Nouri’s header, the hosts were unable to capitalise on what was an encouraging display, eventually settling for a 1-1 draw.

Burnley got into some great attacking positions on a consistent basis but once they reached the final third, too often they ran out of ideas.

While Kompany acknowledged that clinical edge was missing, the Clarets boss was still pleased with his side’s overall display.

When asked if his side lacked a bit of quality with their final touch, Kompany said: “Yeah or just on the day. But I can only praise them, they looked like a Premier League team.

“It doesn’t buy us any points, it doesn’t put us higher in the league. We are where we belong, I always believe that. Perhaps we belong a little bit higher if it weren’t for so many bad decisions this season…

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 02, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“But in the end I’m still confident this is a team of improvements, our team can get better and I just want our team to continue doing that.

“Right now, we’ve not earned the right to stay in the Premier League yet so we will just have to go and fight for it.”

While Burnley are currently in the midst of their best run of the season, unbeaten in their last four, time is rapidly running out in their fight against relegation.

With seven games remaining, the Clarets now sit six points adrift of safety.

“All we need is an opportunity, just a fighting chance. That’s all,” Kompany added.

“It was never going to be an easy season this year. It’s not surprising at all that we are where we are.

“But okay, that’s in the past so this is what the next game brings. We start the game with the confidence we can do something and then after that we will see.