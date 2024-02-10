Vincent Kompany explains why Burnley striker Lyle Foster was missing for Liverpool defeat
The striker was left out of Burnley’s squad today for the 3-1 defeat at Anfield.
David Fofana, the hero of last week’s 2-2 comeback draw against Fulham, took his place in his side, partnering Zeki Amdouni up front.
When asked why Foster was missing, Kompany said: “Muscle injury, so we’ll see.”
Elsewhere, Johann Gudmundsson and Mike Tresor were also left out of the squad.
On a more positive note, Hannes Delcroix made his return from injury after missing the last three games with a knock.
The 24-year-old slotted in at left-back, replacing Vitinho who dropped down to the bench.
January signings Maxime Esteve and Fofana, meanwhile, were handed their first starts for the club.
Charlie Taylor and Jordan Beyer both remain out, alongside long-term absentees Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond.
Redmond will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery last month, while Koleosho is also expected to miss the majority of the campaign.
There is a chance, however, that Koleosho could feature towards the back end of the campaign.
Speaking ahead of today’s game, Kompany revealed the winger is making good progress in his recovery but it’s too early to say when he will be back.
When asked if Koleosho remains on schedule, the Clarets boss said: “Yes, but with a long-term injury he still has a crucial phase to go through which is a return to the pitch and he’s not there yet, so we’ll see.”