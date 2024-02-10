Vincent Kompany explains why Burnley striker Lyle Foster was missing for Liverpool defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The striker was left out of Burnley’s squad today for the 3-1 defeat at Anfield.

David Fofana, the hero of last week’s 2-2 comeback draw against Fulham, took his place in his side, partnering Zeki Amdouni up front.

When asked why Foster was missing, Kompany said: “Muscle injury, so we’ll see.”

Elsewhere, Johann Gudmundsson and Mike Tresor were also left out of the squad.

On a more positive note, Hannes Delcroix made his return from injury after missing the last three games with a knock.

The 24-year-old slotted in at left-back, replacing Vitinho who dropped down to the bench.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Lyle Foster of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Fulham FC at Turf Moor on February 03, 2024 in Burnley, England.

January signings Maxime Esteve and Fofana, meanwhile, were handed their first starts for the club.

Charlie Taylor and Jordan Beyer both remain out, alongside long-term absentees Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond.

Redmond will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery last month, while Koleosho is also expected to miss the majority of the campaign.

There is a chance, however, that Koleosho could feature towards the back end of the campaign.

Speaking ahead of today’s game, Kompany revealed the winger is making good progress in his recovery but it’s too early to say when he will be back.