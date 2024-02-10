'Can't sulk about it': Why Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was left with a familiar feeling after Liverpool defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets put up a resilient effort but, with the game finely poised at 2-1, they wasted some golden chances to get themselves back level.

As it was, the home side added a late third to make the scoreline seem a bit more comfortable than it was.

Speaking after the game, Kompany was pleased with the overall performance but was understandably rueful of the opportunities that went begging.

“I’ve been to this place as a player quite a few times where in a game we didn’t have as many chances as we did today,” he said.

“But the game plan for us is always the same. You go to these places you need a little bit of luck on your side and we didn’t have that despite the performance. You need to put away your chances and we didn’t do that.

“I will take the positives out of the game, but I can’t hide the fact that we would have liked to have a result, of course.”

What was most frustrating for Burnley in the first-half was that they had started the game well, only to concede a soft goal on the half-hour mark.

James Trafford got nowhere near a corner, allowing Diogo Jota a simple header into the back of the unguarded net.

“It’s details, it’s details. It’s an important part for me,” Kompany added.

“We also went the other way and scored from a set piece. We create a lot of chances from our set plays, I think we’re in the top five teams that creates chances from the set plays. We don’t score as many unfortunately.

“What I’m trying to say with that is that even that is a skill, to defend that set play.