Vincent Kompany addresses Burnley's poor record from set pieces ahead of Liverpool test

The Clarets have shipped 10 goals direct from set-plays so far this season, the second worst record of any top flight side – three behind Nottingham Forest.

At the other end of the pitch, Vincent Kompany’s men have scored only two of their goals from attacking set-pieces.

“It’s a skill,” Kompany admitted.

“It’s something we put a lot of time into, [so] it’s not for a lack of ideas or a lack of time on the training ground.

“We’ve had many, many chances from set plays, we’re one of the most positive teams for chance creation from set plays. But putting it in the back of the net is a skill.

“It’s no different than other aspects of our game. The key thing is to keep working towards making that progress, it’s the only way we can improve it.”

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: James Trafford of Burnley punches the ball away during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England.

Heading into this afternoon’s clash against league leaders Liverpool, Burnley languish in 19th place, seven points adrift of safety.

While last week’s point against Fulham did little for their survival hopes, Kompany hopes the way his side battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 could give his troops the boost in confidence they need.

“I hope the lads believe they can score goals, they can be a good team when they put their minds to it,” he said.

“Some of the things we showed in the Fulham game we have to show towards the end of the season.

“It’s something we’ve spoken about a lot, but at the moment it’s a results issue for us. In many games we’ve shown the same signs as we did against Fulham in terms of finishing strongly or being in the game until the end, but for us it’s a case of turning these moments into results.”

Kompany added: “The belief is always there. When you start the Championship season and all of our players are gone and you have to gear up for a new season, the starting ingredient of anything is always belief.