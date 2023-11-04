Vincent Kompany discusses Turf Moor atmosphere as Burnley chase first home win against Crystal Palace

Vincent Kompany knows Burnley fans will play their part as the Clarets go in search of their first home win of the season.

Crystal Palace provide the opposition at Turf Moor this afternoon as Burnley look to end a run of four straight defeats in all competitions.

The Clarets have lost all five home games so far this term, albeit all of those games have come against sides expected to finish in the top echelons of the division.

In Palace, Burnley will feel they have a good chance of registering their first points of the campaign at Turf Moor.

In doing so, they will need the help of the home faithful, which has been a hot topic among the fanbase in recent weeks.

“We need them every step of the way and they’ve been with us every step of the way,” Kompany said.

“I can imagine it wasn’t nice for them going to Brentford and losing in that way, but I can see every time we’ve got the support behind us.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“For me, the most important thing is to support the lads who are on the pitch until the last minute and then after the game you get back together and go again.

“We’ve had tremendous support, we had it in the Championship last year where there were some memorable away games as well, and we’ve had it at home too. It’s massive for us, so we need every bit we can use.”

After recently advertising for a drummer to improve the atmosphere at home games, the club also intends to hand out flags to help create a more vibrant feeling.

The club has also proposed to introduce safe standing areas in the long-term, while new music playlists and an increased use of LEDs and big screens are also being considered.

Whatever is ultimately decided, Kompany knows he and his team will continue to get the backing from the terraces.

“Turf Moor has always been great, it’s been one of the most pleasing things of my time at Burnley. It’s always been good for us,” he added.

“We’ve always had a lot of support. Whether the club and the fans get together to see if they can add one per cent, I think that’s a natural thing you can try and do.

“They are passionate about their club and their town and they want to give the players the biggest chance of being successful out there on the pitch.

