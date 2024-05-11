Vincent Kompany discusses potential interest in Burnley's Sander Berge following award wins
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 26-year-old was the big winner at Burnley’s end-of-season awards’ night last week, taking home both the players’ player and fans’ player awards.
It was deserved recognition for the midfielder, who has been a regular and consistent performer for the Clarets this term, making 38 appearances in all competitions.
Given Burnley’s precarious position inside the relegation zone, it has been mooted that Berge could well move on this summer should the Clarets end up returning to the Championship.
While Kompany is only focused on Berge continuing to improve at Turf Moor, he does accept interest will always be forthcoming when you play so consistently.
“I haven't thought about it to be honest,” he said.
“I want him to get better and improve again to help Burnley. That's my role as a coach. Everything else is afterwards.
“Good players always attract interest, so it wouldn't surprise me.”
Berge in many ways sums up Burnley’s season as a whole, starting slowly before gradually growing into the season.
So much so, Kompany believes the Norwegian has demonstrated he clearly belongs in the Premier League.
“It's good [Berge has been recognised with the awards] because I think his improvement puts a highlight on everybody else's improvement,” he said.
“You see in the first few games, how he came through the building, the question marks you could have at the time which were justified, but I think he's been nearly in every game at the same level if not better than the midfielders he's faced.
“He belongs at this level, he's important for us in every game. Hopefully he can just top those performances with a goal at the weekend. That would be great.”
Elsewhere at last weekend’s awards’ night, which took place at the Hilton Hotel in Manchester, Kirstie Levell also swept the board with the awards for Burnley’s Women’s side.
Playing 21 games this season, the goalkeeper has produced a number of eye-catching displays which has seen Rebecca Sawiuk’s side concede the second fewest in the National League North.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.