Vincent Kompany discusses if Luca Koleosho's setback will impact Burnley's January transfer plans
With the continued absence of Lyle Foster, and with winger Luca Koleosho now sidelined for the next few months, the Clarets may need to dip into the transfer market to bolster their squad.
While Kompany hasn’t ruled out doing business when the January transfer window opens, it’s unlikely Burnley will be anywhere near as busy as they were during the summer.
“We don’t have unlimited resources, but I think if we can find a way to improve the squad drastically, we will do that,” he said. “But if it’s just to add numbers, that’s not what we’re out for.
“You might see one or two or three names get floated around, but they would have to be real needs.
“There are a couple of positions where we maybe don’t have great numbers, but there are a few positions where we have good numbers.”
Burnley splashed the cash during the summer in a bid to level up, making 15 new signings in total.
When asked if there’s any money left to spend, or if the club will have to instead rely on loans, Kompany added: “I think it always depends on a number of things.
“I don’t see how we could go out there and drastically spend our way to staying in this division, it would have to be a combination of one or two really smart deals if we find them.
“You’re not necessarily always in the strongest position when you’re in the bottom of the league to go and make a case to a player to commit their future to you.
“But there might be an opportunity and then the key thing for us is to make sure the players we have now, they keep that progress to level up.
“I just want to mention one player, it doesn’t really matter who, we could mention Koleosho but he’s not there now, but the likes of Zeki Amdouni or maybe even Sander Berge in recent performances, their performances have improved that much from two months ago and they’ve got that much still to go. That could also be a key factor in terms of turning our performances into results. It’s also part of the job.”