Vincent Kompany discusses Burnley's winless start to the season & huge Luton Town clash
The Clarets are yet to pick up their first win back in the top flight, having taken just one point from the opening six games.
Five of those fixtures have come up against sides currently sitting in the top half of the table, with the latest one coming away to Newcastle United on Saturday, where they fell to a 2-0 defeat.
While not shying away from Burnley’s challenging start to the campaign, Kompany is still confident his side are on the right path.
“We’re going to keep fighting for it in every single game. Look, it will come,” he said of the chase for their first win.
“We’ve not been far off with results. We had the Forest game that could have gone our way, we had the performance against United, we’ve been in games.
“For us if we keep doing that we will get results and we will be like everyone else down there. It won’t be easy, but we’ll get results as well.”
Burnley now have a priceless opportunity to claim their first three points of the season when they take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.
The Hatters will be full of confidence, however, fresh from their first win at the weekend away to Everton.
“I look at Luton in the first three or four games and I look at Luton now and they’ve definitely improved. I look at ourselves and it’s the same for us,” Kompany said.
“Last year we had two tough games and I expect the same again.
“They have a really well put-together squad. I really have a lot of respect for how they’ve approached it over the years, how they’ve built a squad. There’s a lot of coherence.
“The players they got, they can do exactly what the manager wants them to do. Rob Edwards, after getting sacked with Watford, with what he did in getting them promoted is a tremendous achievement.
“For us managers, you can lift a trophy and that’s seen as a success. But success can often be overachieving and for Luton they are overachieving on every aspect, which shows they have good people and good processes in place.”