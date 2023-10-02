'Still early doors': Josh Brownhill evaluates Burnley's tough start to the season ahead of huge Luton Town test
The Clarets went down to a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United, leaving Vincent Kompany’s side on just one point from their opening six games.
There’s no time to dwell on the result though, with two games coming up in the space of just four days – starting with a trip to Kenilworth Road tomorrow night.
“It’s still early doors,” Brownhill said.
“The start has been really tough but it doesn’t really get any easier. We’ve got Luton on Tuesday and Chelsea on Saturday and then we go into the international break.
“We’re going to have to start picking up points, we know that, but it’s still early days.
“The squad’s only getting better and better. If you see the first three games, if you compare the performances then to how they are now I feel they’re getting so much better.
“For spells [against Newcastle] we dominated possession and created a few chances, which not a lot of teams have done since coming here.”
Burnley’s downfall in their last two games, against Manchester United and Newcastle respectively, has been their failure to take their chances while on top.
On both occasions they were punished, with Bruno Fernandes lashing home an unstoppable volley for United before Miguel Almiron produced an equally impressive strike to give Newcastle the lead on Saturday.
“It’s the hardest thing in the world putting the ball in the back of the net, that’s why they get the money,” Brownhill added.
“But you’ve got to stay positive with the chances we’re creating, because you’d be worried if we weren’t creating anything. But we’ve done that since the beginning of the season and looked good in spells.
“I’m sure there will be a game soon where we hit them for three or four maybe, but we’re still a new team, we’re still gelling and if you look back at this time last year, yes we had more points but it was an easier league so I’m sure over the next few games we’ll start to show the quality we’ve got.”
The Clarets will now be desperate to claim their first league win of the campaign when they take on fellow newly-promoted side Luton on Tuesday night.
It won’t be an easy task though, with the Hatters – who joined Burnley in winning promotion from the Championship via the play-offs – claiming their first three points of the season away to Everton on Saturday.
“These are the games we’ve got to win,” Brownhill said.
“We played Forest a few weeks ago and put in a really good performance and probably should have come away with the three points if that goal counted, which it should have done.
“Tuesday will be no different, it will be really difficult. They’re in the Premier League for a reason, they’re a tough team as we saw last season. But we will go there and put on a good performance and hopefully we’ll get the three points.”