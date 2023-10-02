News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

'Still early doors': Josh Brownhill evaluates Burnley's tough start to the season ahead of huge Luton Town test

Josh Brownhill has called for patience and caution after Burnley’s winless start to the season continued at the weekend.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Vincent Kompany on the lesson Burnley must learn ahead of huge Luton Town encoun...

The Clarets went down to a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United, leaving Vincent Kompany’s side on just one point from their opening six games.

There’s no time to dwell on the result though, with two games coming up in the space of just four days – starting with a trip to Kenilworth Road tomorrow night.

Most Popular

“It’s still early doors,” Brownhill said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The start has been really tough but it doesn’t really get any easier. We’ve got Luton on Tuesday and Chelsea on Saturday and then we go into the international break.

“We’re going to have to start picking up points, we know that, but it’s still early days.

“The squad’s only getting better and better. If you see the first three games, if you compare the performances then to how they are now I feel they’re getting so much better.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Josh Brownhill of Burnley prepares to take their sides corner during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on September 23, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Josh Brownhill of Burnley prepares to take their sides corner during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on September 23, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Josh Brownhill of Burnley prepares to take their sides corner during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on September 23, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“For spells [against Newcastle] we dominated possession and created a few chances, which not a lot of teams have done since coming here.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burnley’s downfall in their last two games, against Manchester United and Newcastle respectively, has been their failure to take their chances while on top.

On both occasions they were punished, with Bruno Fernandes lashing home an unstoppable volley for United before Miguel Almiron produced an equally impressive strike to give Newcastle the lead on Saturday.

“It’s the hardest thing in the world putting the ball in the back of the net, that’s why they get the money,” Brownhill added.

“But you’ve got to stay positive with the chances we’re creating, because you’d be worried if we weren’t creating anything. But we’ve done that since the beginning of the season and looked good in spells.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m sure there will be a game soon where we hit them for three or four maybe, but we’re still a new team, we’re still gelling and if you look back at this time last year, yes we had more points but it was an easier league so I’m sure over the next few games we’ll start to show the quality we’ve got.”

The Clarets will now be desperate to claim their first league win of the campaign when they take on fellow newly-promoted side Luton on Tuesday night.

It won’t be an easy task though, with the Hatters – who joined Burnley in winning promotion from the Championship via the play-offs – claiming their first three points of the season away to Everton on Saturday.

“These are the games we’ve got to win,” Brownhill said.

“We played Forest a few weeks ago and put in a really good performance and probably should have come away with the three points if that goal counted, which it should have done.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Tuesday will be no different, it will be really difficult. They’re in the Premier League for a reason, they’re a tough team as we saw last season. But we will go there and put on a good performance and hopefully we’ll get the three points.”