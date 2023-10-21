Vincent Kompany discusses Burnley's January plans & why the club can't 'rely' on the transfer market

Vincent Kompany has warned that Burnley can’t just rely on bringing in new talent to make the next step in their development.

The Clarets were one of the busiest sides in the transfer market during the summer, making 15 signings in total.

Many of them were players for the future, young talent that have the potential to go above and beyond Burnley’s current level.

With the January transfer window only a couple of months’ away, plans will already be in place for where Kompany’s men can strengthen.

But the Clarets boss is also at pains to point out the club must also focus on improving the players already at their disposal.

When asked if the club are already looking towards the January window, Kompany said: “Always. But it’s a different department of the club. It’s a full-time operation, 12 months a year.

“But a big part of the job is to make sure the players you have, the ones you’re working with, they reach the next level and not just relying on the market.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, inspects the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

At this moment in time Burnley are fairly limited in what business they can do as they’ve already filled their 25-man Premier League squad.

To bring in new talent, the club must move on players currently at the club or, alternatively, leave players out of their squad to create space.