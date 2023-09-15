Burnley midfielder seals season-long loan move ahead of Turkish transfer deadline

Burnley midfielder Samuel Bastien has joined Turkish side Kasimpasa on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old made 24 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring twice, as Vincent Kompany’s men charged to the Championship title.

But the DR Congo international has yet to feature in a match day squad this season following the Clarets’ return to the Premier League.

Despite being named in Burnley’s 25-man squad, which was recently submitted following the closure of the summer transfer window, Bastien has been allowed to leave Turf Moor on loan ahead of tonight’s Turkish transfer deadline.

He now links up with a Kasimpasa side that sit in 12th place in the Turkish Super Lig.

“Bastien will now the 2023/24 campaign with Kasımpaşa S.K. for the rest of the season,” the Clarets confirmed in a statement.

“The club wish Bastien all the best for his loan spell in Turkey.”

The midfielder agreed a three-year contract at the time, with an €800,000 fee agreed for a player in the final year of his contract in Belgium.

Bastien came through Anderlecht's youth system, making his first team debut in December 2014 in the Belgian Cup against Mechelen, replacing Youri Tielemans.