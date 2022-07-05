Burnley bring in midfielder Samuel Bastien from Standard Liege

The DR Congo international has agreed a three-year contract, with an €800,000 fee agreed for a player in the final year of his contract.
Bastien came through Anderlecht's youth system, making his first team debut in December 2014 in the Belgian Cup against Mechelen, replacing Youri Tielemans.
The 25-year-old spent time in Italy on loan with Avellino before joining Serie A side Chievo Verona for €2.5m, joining Standard in June 2018.
His Standard teammate Jackson Mukela, however, is bound for Besiktas, where he will be a teammate of Wout Weghorst, after a move for the fellow DR Congo international fell through.