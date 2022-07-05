Burnley bring in midfielder Samuel Bastien from Standard Liege

The DR Congo international has agreed a three-year contract, with an €800,000 fee agreed for a player in the final year of his contract.

Bastien came through Anderlecht's youth system, making his first team debut in December 2014 in the Belgian Cup against Mechelen, replacing Youri Tielemans.

The 25-year-old spent time in Italy on loan with Avellino before joining Serie A side Chievo Verona for €2.5m, joining Standard in June 2018.

Oostende's Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Standard's Samuel Bastien fight for the ball during a soccer match between KV Oostende and Standard de Liege, Saturday 19 February 2022 in Oostende, on day 28 of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)